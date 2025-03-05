Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA

The Sacramento Kings (32-28) are 6-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (39-22) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 236.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6 236 -245 +200

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (69.4%)

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a game 31 times this season (31-29-1).

The Kings are 24-33-3 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times out of 60 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 60 opportunities (55%).

Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (16-13-0) than it does on the road (15-16-1).

At home, the Nuggets exceed the over/under 65.5% of the time (19 of 29 games). They've hit the over in 53.1% of away games (17 of 32 contests).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (14-15-2) than at home (10-18-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over 17 of 29 times at home (58.6%), and 16 of 31 away (51.6%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.9 points, 12.7 boards and 10.4 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.1 points, 2.2 assists and 5.2 boards.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

The Kings are getting 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Per game, Keegan Murray provides the Kings 12.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.1 points, 7.9 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

