Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (16-58) are heavy underdogs (by 17.5 points) to end a 15-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (46-28) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -17.5 238.5 -2500 +1300

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (88.3%)

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 34-39-1 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 74 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 45 times this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 56.8% of the time this season (42 of 74 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 36 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 24 of 36 home matchups (66.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 38 games (55.3%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (19-16-0) than at home (18-20-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (21 of 39, 53.8%) than away (21 of 35, 60%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 11.1 points, 12.2 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (first in league).

Keyonte George averages 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is also draining 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 18.1 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz get 19 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

The Jazz are getting 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

