Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (46-28) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (21-52) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at Ball Arena as big, 18-point favorites. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 248.5.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -18 248.5 -1786 +980

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (82.4%)

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-34-0).

The Jazz have played 73 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 46 times out of 73 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 43 of 73 set point totals (58.9%).

Denver has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-18-0) than it does on the road (23-16-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 35 home matchups (51.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 28 of 39 games (71.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 19-19-0 record) than away (.514, 18-17-0).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 71.1% of the time at home (27 of 38), and 45.7% of the time on the road (16 of 35).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.8 points, 10.8 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Peyton Watson is averaging 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ace Bailey averages 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh provides the Jazz 14.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Cody Williams.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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