Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT, ALT, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clippers are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT, ALT, and FDSSC at 10 p.m. ET. The over/under is 208 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 208 -130 +110

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (56.6%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a matchup 46 times this season (46-34-2).

The Nuggets are 38-43-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 39 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over 49 times in 82 opportunities (59.8%).

In home games, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (28-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-22-1).

When playing at home, the Clippers exceed the total 48.8% of the time (20 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 46.3% of away games (19 of 41 contests).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under more often at home (26 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell averages 21.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points for the Nuggets, plus 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Christian Braun averages 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 58% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league) and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.