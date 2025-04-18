Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers meet to begin the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 2.5 points in the contest, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 224.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2.5 224.5 -138 +118

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (56.8%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have registered a 38-43-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 82 games this season, they have 46 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 49 times this season.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 39 times in 82 opportunities (47.6%).

Denver owns a worse record against the spread in home games (18-23-0) than it does on the road (20-20-1).

In home games, the Nuggets eclipse the total 63.4% of the time (26 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 56.1% of games on the road (23 of 41 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.683, 28-12-1 record) than away (.439, 18-22-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.8%, 20 of 41) compared to away (46.3%, 19 of 41).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 10.2 assists and 12.7 boards.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden provides the Clippers 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers are getting 21.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

