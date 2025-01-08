Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (20-16) visit the Denver Nuggets (20-15) after losing three straight road games. The Clippers are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2.5 227.5 -146 +124

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.4%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a record of 21-14-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 15-19-1 this season.

This season, 13 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 35 chances.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 35 opportunities (62.9%).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-6-0) than it does in away games (9-8-1).

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (44.4%) than road tilts (27.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than away (.444, 8-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over less frequently at home (10 of 17, 58.8%) than away (12 of 18, 66.7%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.6 points, 6.1 boards and 8 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 61.6% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 23.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 boards and 2.7 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 31.5 points for the Nuggets, plus 13 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 19 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Jamal Murray provides the Nuggets 19.4 points, 4.2 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Russell Westbrook averages 12.4 points, 4.8 boards and 6.6 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Christian Braun averages 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.