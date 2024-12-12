Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (12-10) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 13, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 226 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6.5 226 -270 +220

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (68.8%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 8-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 16 wins against the spread in 25 games this season.

This season, 15 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 25 chances.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 40% of the time this year (10 of 25 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in 10 games at home, and it has covered five times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 10 home matchups (70%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 12 games (66.7%).

This year, Los Angeles is 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time both at home (six of 15) and on the road (four of 10) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 32.3 points, 13.6 boards and 10.2 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19 points, 2.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.4 points, 1.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 42% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 boards and 8.5 assists for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 60.2% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Norman Powell gets the Clippers 23.6 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kris Dunn averages 6.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

