Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH

The Denver Nuggets (16-12) are only 2-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-4) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, KTVD, and FDSOH. The over/under in the matchup is set at 237.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2 237 -136 +116

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (56.3%)

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 21 times this season (21-9-0).

The Nuggets have 11 wins against the spread in 28 games this year.

This season, 19 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 18 of 28 set point totals (64.3%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 12 opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 18 opportunities this season (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This season, Denver is 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-9-1 ATS (.375).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over seven of 12 times at home (58.3%), and 11 of 16 on the road (68.8%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 9 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Darius Garland averages 20.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 13 points, 10 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 68.3% from the floor (second in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 30.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 56.7% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range (first in league), with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Nuggets are getting 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

The Nuggets receive 12.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.2 boards and 6.3 assists.

Per game, Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 18.8 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 14 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 54.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

