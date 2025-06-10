Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (27-40) vs. Miami Marlins (24-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSFL

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

PIT: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+162) | MIA: +1.5 (-196)

PIT: -1.5 (+162) | MIA: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-8, 4.13 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-7, 7.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (1-8) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (2-7) will take the ball for the Marlins. Keller's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Keller's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 3-9-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 3-6 record in Alcantara's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (60.4%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +116 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +162 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -196.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Marlins on June 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

This year Pittsburgh has won three of seven games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 29-33-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have a 20-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37% of those games).

Miami is 15-29 (winning just 34.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-29-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 34-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (47) this season while batting .227 with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Reynolds takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

McCutchen heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .299 with a .345 OBP and 14 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has a slugging percentage of .479 and has 59 hits, both team-high figures for the Marlins. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .233 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Xavier Edwards has accumulated an on-base percentage of .354, a team-high for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/29/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

