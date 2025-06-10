Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (38-28) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-26)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200)

PHI: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.79 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-2, 3.59 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Mick Abel (1-0) against the Cubs and Colin Rea (4-2). Abel has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Abel's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Cubs are 5-3-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs have played when named the moneyline underdog for three of Rea's starts this season, and they won all of the games.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (53.6%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -120 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Cubs are -200 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +164.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

Phillies versus Cubs on June 10 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 32, or 61.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 30 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 63 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 30-33-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Cubs are 9-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Chicago has gone 6-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (40%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-26-3 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 34-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.381) and total hits (60) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .546.

Among all qualified batters, he is 93rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifiers, he is 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .288 with a .428 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Bryson Stott has four home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up an on-base percentage of .392, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .279 and slugging .520.

He is 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 72 hits and .556 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .263.

Nico Hoerner is batting .281 with 15 doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

