Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Mets playing the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (42-24) vs. Washington Nationals (30-35)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MASN

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-164) | WSH: (+138)

NYM: (-164) | WSH: (+138) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 6-2, 2.90 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 3-5, 2.87 ERA

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (6-2) for the Mets and MacKenzie Gore (3-5) for the Nationals. Canning's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Canning's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. When Gore starts, the Nationals are 6-7-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Gore's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (59%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Nationals, New York is the favorite at -164, and Washington is +138 playing on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Mets are +132 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -160.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Nationals on June 10 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 32, or 69.6%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 17 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 65 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 36-29-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 27 of the 51 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.9%).

Washington is 12-11 (winning 52.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 34-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 75 hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .594. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 16th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with three doubles, six home runs, three walks and 18 RBIs.

Juan Soto is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .384.

He is 106th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Lindor has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .230 with a .295 OBP and 34 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 66 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .533 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .270.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 56th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .260 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 74th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is batting .259 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .231 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!