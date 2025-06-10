Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (34-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-33)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSOH

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-220) | CIN: -1.5 (+180)

CLE: +1.5 (-220) | CIN: -1.5 (+180) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.87 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-1, 2.18 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Slade Cecconi (1-2, 4.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (5-1, 2.18 ERA). Cecconi and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cecconi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have a 7-2-0 ATS record in Abbott's nine starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 4-1 record in Abbott's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.2%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Guardians, Cincinnati is the underdog at +102, and Cleveland is -120 playing at home.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Reds are +180 to cover, while the Guardians are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

Guardians versus Reds, on June 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (60.9%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 63 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 30-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 19-18 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 10-14 (41.7%).

In the 64 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-35-2).

The Reds have a 35-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (79) this season. He has a .333 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .309 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in MLB.

Carlos Santana is batting .256 with a .384 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Santana enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a walk and an RBI.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .203 with a .291 OBP and 29 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 65 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .256 and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 58th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .384 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .432 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .295.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Gavin Lux is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.

Jose Trevino is hitting .304 with 14 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

