NRFI Picks Today: 4 Best MLB No Run First Inning Bets Today Friday July 31 2026

⚠️ A Note On These Picks NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The four games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.

Thirteen games make up Friday's slate. Below are the four that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.

⭐ Pick #1 · White Sox @ Rays Fri 7:11 PM ET · Strongest Under Lean On The Board Martinez Anchors A Lopsided Total Nick Martinez has been quietly efficient for Tampa Bay all year, and the under is priced at -122 here, the single most one-sided total lean of any game Friday. Erick Fedde (CWS) vs Nick Martinez (TB) · Total: 8.5 (Under -122) ⭐ Pick #2 · Rangers @ Astros Fri 8:16 PM ET · Two Proven Veteran Arms Eovaldi vs Brown Is A Genuine Pitching Duel Nathan Eovaldi's command and Hunter Brown's emergence as a legitimate front-line arm give this one of the more complete pitching matchups on the slate, with the under favored on an 8-run total. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) vs Hunter Brown (HOU) · Total: 8 (Under -108) Pick #3 · Cardinals @ Blue Jays Fri 7:08 PM ET Cease's Strikeout Stuff Is A Real Factor Dylan Cease's swing-and-miss ability makes him a genuine threat to work through a lineup cleanly in the first, and the under is favored at -115 on the lowest total of any Blue Jays game this week. Kyle Leahy (STL) vs Dylan Cease (TOR) · Total: 8 (Under -115) Pick #4 · Marlins @ Mets Fri 7:11 PM ET Another Solid Under Lean To Close Out The List The under is favored here at -114, one of the more consistent leans on tonight's board, in a matchup that's carried a low-event tone in recent meetings between these two clubs. Janson Junk (MIA) vs Frankie Peralta (NYM) · Total: 8.5 (Under -114)

📋 Before You Bet Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Friday's Full Slate See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now White Sox @ Rays · Rangers @ Astros · Cardinals @ Blue Jays · Marlins @ Mets

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Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · White Sox @ Rays: Total 8.5 (O +100/U -122), Erick Fedde vs Nick Martinez, Fri 7:11 PM ET · Rangers @ Astros: Total 8 (O -112/U -108), Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown, Fri 8:16 PM ET · Cardinals @ Blue Jays: Total 8 (O -105/U -115), Kyle Leahy vs Dylan Cease, Fri 7:08 PM ET · Marlins @ Mets: Total 8.5 (O -106/U -114), Janson Junk vs Frankie Peralta, Fri 7:11 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER