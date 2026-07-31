Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 31

Will Nick Kurtz or Spencer Torkelson hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 98 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Eduardo Valencia (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 96 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Donovan Walton (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: HR in 0 games

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Josh Rojas (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Luis Garcia (Nationals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 109 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 108 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 108 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Rafael Devers (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 100 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +168 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 103 games (has homered in 27.2% of games)

+168 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 103 games (has homered in 27.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Yohel Pozo (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 108 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 108 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 102 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 102 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 81 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 81 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 98 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 99 games (has homered in 22.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 99 games (has homered in 22.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Eliezer Alfonzo (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 31.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 101 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays