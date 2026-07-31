Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 31

Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Carson Whisenhunt surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 3.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -120) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Erick Fedde (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Johnson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 7.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays