MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 31
Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Carson Whisenhunt surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Detroit Tigers at Athletics
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Miami Marlins at New York Mets
- Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Carson Whisenhunt (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Erick Fedde (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels
- Ryan Johnson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays
- Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances