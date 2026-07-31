⚾ ⚾ MLB · FRIDAY, JULY 31 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full 13-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel 5 Best Home Run Predictions, Prop Bets, Picks & Odds Today Friday July 31, 2026 Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Thirteen games headline Friday's slate. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Rockies 1B Fri 8:41 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Hunter Goodman · Rockies 1B +240 Comfortably the shortest price on Friday's entire slate, at home against the Royals, well ahead of Jac Caglianone on the same board. Royals @ Rockies · Fri 8:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Rays 3B Fri 7:11 PM ET Junior Caminero · Rays 3B +255 The top-priced Ray at home against the White Sox, edging out teammate Munetaka Murakami on this same market. White Sox @ Rays · Fri 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #3 · Cubs CF Fri 2:21 PM ET Pete Crow-Armstrong · Cubs CF +285 The top-priced Cub in this early matchup at home against the Yankees, ahead of Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt. Yankees @ Cubs · Fri 2:21 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Pirates OF Fri 6:11 PM ET Esmerlyn Valdez · Pirates OF +320 The top-priced Pirate on the road against Cincinnati, comfortably ahead of Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds. Pirates @ Reds · Fri 6:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Angels CF Fri 9:39 PM ET Mike Trout · Angels CF +330 The top-priced Angel at home against Milwaukee, narrowly ahead of Jake Bauers and Jorge Soler on this same board. Brewers @ Angels · Fri 9:39 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Friday's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Goodman +240 · Caminero +255 · Crow-Armstrong +285 · Valdez +320 · Trout +330 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Hunter Goodman +240 (Royals @ Rockies, Fri 8:41 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +255 (White Sox @ Rays, Fri 7:11 PM ET) · Pete Crow-Armstrong +285 (Yankees @ Cubs, Fri 2:21 PM ET) · Esmerlyn Valdez +320 (Pirates @ Reds, Fri 6:11 PM ET) · Mike Trout +330 (Brewers @ Angels, Fri 9:39 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.