Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 31
Friday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Will Warren
- Records: Cubs (62-47), Yankees (61-48)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.92%
- Yankees Win Probability: 43.08%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Reds (51-57), Pirates (55-55)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.94%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.06%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Orioles (53-56), Phillies (57-52)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 55.47%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.53%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Blue Jays (50-59), Cardinals (54-55)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +170
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.36%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.64%
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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Rays (64-44), White Sox (57-51)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -132
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 64.49%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.51%
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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Mets (47-63), Marlins (55-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 56.10%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.90%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Mitch Bratt
- Records: Guardians (56-54), Diamondbacks (57-52)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 56.78%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.22%
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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Braves (64-45), Nationals (55-55)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.05%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.95%
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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Astros (55-55), Rangers (55-54)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.71%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.29%
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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Rockies (42-67), Royals (46-64)
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.30%
- Rockies Win Probability: 47.70%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Shane Drohan
- Records: Angels (42-67), Brewers (67-41)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 65.32%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.68%
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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs.
- Records: Athletics (45-64), Tigers (51-58)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.61%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.39%
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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Bradgley Rodriguez vs. Carson Whisenhunt
- Records: Padres (55-54), Giants (47-62)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -138
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 64.56%
- Giants Win Probability: 35.44%
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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Mariners (53-57), Twins (55-55)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -166
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.09%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.91%
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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Edgardo Henriquez vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Dodgers (69-40), Red Sox (57-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.42%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 41.58%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.