Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 31

Friday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and YES

MARQ and YES Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Will Warren

Shota Imanaga vs. Will Warren Records: Cubs (62-47), Yankees (61-48)

Cubs (62-47), Yankees (61-48) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.92%

56.92% Yankees Win Probability: 43.08%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT

CINR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Paul Skenes

Hunter Greene vs. Paul Skenes Records: Reds (51-57), Pirates (55-55)

Reds (51-57), Pirates (55-55) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.94%

60.94% Reds Win Probability: 39.06%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH

MASN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Andrew Painter

Brandon Young vs. Andrew Painter Records: Orioles (53-56), Phillies (57-52)

Orioles (53-56), Phillies (57-52) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Phillies Win Probability: 44.53%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CARD

SNET and CARD Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Kyle Leahy

Dylan Cease vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Blue Jays (50-59), Cardinals (54-55)

Blue Jays (50-59), Cardinals (54-55) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +170

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.36%

57.36% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.64%

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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN

RAYS and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Erick Fedde

Nick Martínez vs. Erick Fedde Records: Rays (64-44), White Sox (57-51)

Rays (64-44), White Sox (57-51) Rays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 64.49%

64.49% White Sox Win Probability: 35.51%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and MIAM

WPIX and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Janson Junk

Freddy Peralta vs. Janson Junk Records: Mets (47-63), Marlins (55-55)

Mets (47-63), Marlins (55-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 56.10%

56.10% Mets Win Probability: 43.90%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ARID

CLEG and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Mitch Bratt

Tanner Bibee vs. Mitch Bratt Records: Guardians (56-54), Diamondbacks (57-52)

Guardians (56-54), Diamondbacks (57-52) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 56.78%

56.78% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.22%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS

BravesVsn and NATS Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Foster Griffin

Bryce Elder vs. Foster Griffin Records: Braves (64-45), Nationals (55-55)

Braves (64-45), Nationals (55-55) Braves Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.05%

56.05% Nationals Win Probability: 43.95%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Hunter Brown vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Astros (55-55), Rangers (55-54)

Astros (55-55), Rangers (55-54) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.71%

53.71% Astros Win Probability: 46.29%

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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ROYL

COLR and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Michael Wacha

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Michael Wacha Records: Rockies (42-67), Royals (46-64)

Rockies (42-67), Royals (46-64) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -104

-104 Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Rockies Win Probability: 47.70%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and BREW

ABTV and BREW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Shane Drohan

Ryan Johnson vs. Shane Drohan Records: Angels (42-67), Brewers (67-41)

Angels (42-67), Brewers (67-41) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 65.32%

65.32% Angels Win Probability: 34.68%

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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN

NBCS-CA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs.

Jeffrey Springs vs. Records: Athletics (45-64), Tigers (51-58)

Athletics (45-64), Tigers (51-58) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.61%

60.61% Athletics Win Probability: 39.39%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Bradgley Rodriguez vs. Carson Whisenhunt

Bradgley Rodriguez vs. Carson Whisenhunt Records: Padres (55-54), Giants (47-62)

Padres (55-54), Giants (47-62) Padres Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Giants Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 64.56%

64.56% Giants Win Probability: 35.44%

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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and MNNT

SEAM and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Zebby Matthews

Bryce Miller vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Mariners (53-57), Twins (55-55)

Mariners (53-57), Twins (55-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Twins Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.09%

59.09% Twins Win Probability: 40.91%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NESN

SportsNet LA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Edgardo Henriquez vs. Ranger Suarez

Edgardo Henriquez vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Dodgers (69-40), Red Sox (57-51)

Dodgers (69-40), Red Sox (57-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.42%

58.42% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.