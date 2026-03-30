NRFI Bets: 4 Best MLB NRFI Picks for Monday 3/30/26
The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.
While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.
On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.
Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?
Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
Today's best home run picks.
MLB NRFI Picks for Today
Yankees vs Mariners — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this is a top NRFI:
1. Luis Castillo on the mound
- Elite strikeout pitcher
- Strong first-inning splits
2. Yankees volatility
- High strikeout lineup
- Slower early-game scoring
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Rangers vs Orioles — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Key Factors:
1. Chris Bassitt control
- Limits walks and early damage
2. Jack Leiter volatility
- Can be dominant early before hitters adjust
3. Balanced lineups
- Require multiple hits to score early
Prediction:
Clean first inning.
Rockies vs Blue Jays — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Key Factors:
1. Rockies road struggles
- Historically weaker outside Coors
2. Toronto approach
- More patient early-game offense
Prediction:
Scoreless first inning.
Mets vs Cardinals — NRFI
1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs
Why this is a strong play:
1. Clay Holmes efficiency
- Strong early-inning control
2. Cardinals lineup balance
- Less explosive early scoring
Prediction:
Both offenses start slowly.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.