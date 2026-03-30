NRFI Bets: 4 Best MLB NRFI Picks for Monday 3/30/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's best home run picks.

MLB NRFI Picks for Today

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 31 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a top NRFI:

1. Luis Castillo on the mound

Elite strikeout pitcher

Strong first-inning splits

2. Yankees volatility

High strikeout lineup

Slower early-game scoring

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 30 10:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Chris Bassitt control

Limits walks and early damage

2. Jack Leiter volatility

Can be dominant early before hitters adjust

3. Balanced lineups

Require multiple hits to score early

Prediction:

Clean first inning.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 30 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Rockies road struggles

Historically weaker outside Coors

2. Toronto approach

More patient early-game offense

Prediction:

Scoreless first inning.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Mar 30 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is a strong play:

1. Clay Holmes efficiency

Strong early-inning control

2. Cardinals lineup balance

Less explosive early scoring

Prediction:

Both offenses start slowly.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.