NRFI Best Bets Today: 3 NRFI Picks for Wednesday 4/8/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

What Makes a Strong NRFI Bet?

The best NRFI bets combine multiple favorable signals:

Elite first-inning ERA for both starting pitchers

for both starting pitchers Low WHIP and walk rate in the first time through the order

in the first time through the order Cold or below-average opposing offenses with poor first-inning scoring trends

with poor first-inning scoring trends Pitcher-friendly ballpark factors that suppress early scoring

that suppress early scoring Deep pitchers' counts — starters who attack hitters rather than walking them

The Top NRFI Pick of the Day

This game checks nearly every box for a high-confidence NRFI bet. Both starters have been outstanding early in 2026, both teams feature lineups that have been inconsistent in scoring early, and the combination of two pitchers with elite command profiles makes a first-inning run unlikely.

Bryan Woo's First-Inning Profile: Woo has been statistically the best pitcher on the Mariners' staff through the opening weeks of the season, posting a sub-2.00 ERA with just 2 earned runs in 13 innings. Critically for NRFI purposes, he has walked just one batter total in 13 innings, projecting to one of the lowest BB/9 rates in baseball. Pitchers who don't walk batters do not create first-inning chaos. Woo gets ahead in counts, forces early outs, and has shown no vulnerability whatsoever in the opening frame across his 2026 starts.

MacKenzie Gore's First-Inning Profile: Gore has been equally impressive on the other side. His 2026 numbers show a 3.97 ERA with a 2.99 xERA and an exceptional 12.7 K/9 across his early starts. His efficiency is elite — Gore has consistently generated first-pitch strikes and recorded outs quickly in the early innings. The xERA being meaningfully lower than his ERA suggests he is actually pitching even better than the stats reflect — a sign of a pitcher who is commanding the zone and not getting himself into trouble.

The Lineups: The Texas Rangers' offense has been inconsistent in 2026, and their first-inning run scoring rate is not a mark that should frighten anyone on this particular day. The Mariners' lineup, while capable, is not built for explosive early-inning runs — they rely on stringing together at-bats, which takes time against a pitcher with Gore's ability to generate quick outs early.

Ballpark Context: Globe Life Field in Arlington is a moderate offensive park in neutral April conditions. The retractable roof typically eliminates weather variance, creating consistent playing conditions that favor a clean first inning.

A Strong First-Inning Matchup Between Two Hot Starters

Both Grant Holmes and Reid Detmers have been impressive to open 2026, and this afternoon game at Truist Park sets up as a clean NRFI play, with two pitchers who are attacking the zone and limiting damage early.

Grant Holmes: Holmes' last start was exceptional — he held the Arizona Diamondbacks to just one hit over six shutout innings. For a pitcher who is relatively under-the-radar, that kind of dominant outing speaks to a pitcher who is locating pitches well and generating early outs. The Angels do not have a first-inning power lineup, and Holmes has shown the ability to navigate through the first without issue.

Reid Detmers: Detmers has been arguably one of the most pleasant surprises in the AL West through the first two weeks of 2026. He has allowed just three runs on nine hits with 13 strikeouts through 11.1 innings — a 10.5 K/9 rate that is genuinely elite and reflects a pitcher pitching with confidence. Critically, his command has been sharp: low walks, clean counts, and the ability to attack hitters early. That profile is directly predictive of NRFI success.

The Lineup Matchup: The Atlanta Braves are one of the more dangerous offenses in the NL, but early-inning first-pitch aggression can actually work in the NRFI's favor — if the Braves are hacking early at Detmers' sharp stuff, they are more likely to generate outs quickly than sit back and work counts for a first-inning rally. Similarly, Holmes facing an Angels lineup that has been inconsistent at the top of the order makes the first inning favorable for a scoreless frame.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 8 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Night Slate's Strongest NRFI Value

This late-game matchup offers exceptional NRFI value for one primary reason: Framber Valdez has been virtually untouchable to open 2026, and the Tigers' lineup is not built to generate first-inning runs against elite pitching.

Framber Valdez's Dominance: Valdez has allowed just one earned run through 12 innings this season, with a sinker-heavy approach that generates ground balls and quick outs. His 2026 profile is one of the most first-inning-friendly in baseball. Valdez attacks hitters with his devastating two-seam sinker, generating weak contact and double-play grounders rather than deep counts or walks. Pitchers like Valdez — who live at the bottom of the zone, get ahead in counts, and induce poor contact — are the ideal NRFI pitcher profile because they rarely allow runners to accumulate in the first frame.

He has walked just three batters in 12 innings this season (2.25 BB/9), which is the critical number for NRFI. Very few first-inning runs score against pitchers who throw strikes and keep the ball on the ground.

Bailey Ober Provides Additional Insurance: Bailey Ober, while not dominant in the early going (his ERA is elevated), is a ground ball and contact-heavy pitcher who generally keeps the ball out of the seats. The key for the Twins NRFI side is that Detroit, while capable, does not project as a first-inning scoring machine, especially against a pitcher who generates clean first innings.

Why the Night Spot Matters: Minnesota's Target Field can play as a pitcher's park in early April when night temperatures drop. Cool night conditions typically suppress exit velocity and make it harder for hitters to get balls to carry — an additional edge for the NRFI side.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.