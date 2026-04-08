MLB Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best Home Run Props for Wednesday 4/8/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run View more odds in Sportsbook

These are long odds for a player in good form who is at Coors and has a delightful matchup.

Correa will see Colorado Rockies righty Michael Lorenzen. This is Lorenzen's first year with the Rox, and it's not going well, with the veteran posting a mere 13.3% K rate through his first 7.1 innings while permitting three jacks and 12 earned runs. Yikes.

Coming off a down 2025, Correa has started 2026 on a high note, recording a .391 expected wOBA and 41.7% hard-hit rate. He can take advantage of the venue and the matchup.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ronald Acuna Jr. +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

So far in 2026, Ronald Acuna Jr. has zero tanks and a .238 wOBA. But his underlying numbers look way better -- a .366 expected wOBA with a 41.7% hard-hit rate.

The bombs are coming, and I like his chances this afternoon versus southpaw Reid Detmers.

In 2024, Acuna produced a .369 wOBA with the platoon advantage.

Detmers has swing-and-miss stuff at times, but he's also allowed a 40.8% fly-ball rate for his career. A year ago, he let up 1.20 dingers per nine innings to right-handers.

After Detmers, Acuna will see a Los Angeles Angels bullpen that has the 10th-worst xFIP this season (4.44).

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kerry Carpenter +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

An illness has sidelined Kerry Carpenter so far this week. If he's back in the lineup tonight, I like this spot for him versus Bailey Ober.

Carpenter had a really nice 2025 campaign, generating a 47.1% fly-ball rate. He was at his best against RHPs, registering a .345 wOBA and 47.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage a season ago.

Ober was a promising hurler a few years back. Things have gone south, though, and he's really struggling so far in 2026, holding a 5.08 SIERA and 14.3% strikeout rate. He's always been a fly-ball pitcher, too, sporting a 49.7% career fly-ball rate.

It all adds up to Ober being a lovely matchup for Carpenter.

Check out the best MLB prop bets to target today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.