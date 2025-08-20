NCAAF
2025 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule
On Aug. 31, the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 2025 season opens with a game against Miami (FL). The rest of the Fighting Irish's college football schedule can be found in the piece below.
Notre Dame 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Miami (FL)
|Aug. 31
|-
|Fighting Irish (-2.5)
|50.5
|3
|Texas A&M
|Sept. 13
|-
|Fighting Irish (-7.5)
|49.5
|4
|Purdue
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Arkansas
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Boise State
|Oct. 4
|-
|Fighting Irish (-16.5)
|53.5
|7
|North Carolina State
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|USC
|Oct. 18
|-
|Fighting Irish (-10.5)
|53.5
Notre Dame 2025 Schedule Insights
- In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, Notre Dame will be playing the 27th-ranked schedule this year.
- Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (70), the Fighting Irish have the 56th-ranked schedule in college football.
- The Fighting Irish will play 10 teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
- In 2025, Notre Dame's schedule will feature 10 games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.
Notre Dame Betting Insights (2024)
- Notre Dame won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.
- Notre Dame won 11 of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (91.7%).
