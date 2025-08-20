2025 Notre Dame Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 31, the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 2025 season opens with a game against Miami (FL). The rest of the Fighting Irish's college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Notre Dame 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Miami (FL) Aug. 31 - Fighting Irish (-2.5) 50.5 3 Texas A&M Sept. 13 - Fighting Irish (-7.5) 49.5 4 Purdue Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Arkansas Sept. 27 - - - 6 Boise State Oct. 4 - Fighting Irish (-16.5) 53.5 7 North Carolina State Oct. 11 - - - 8 USC Oct. 18 - Fighting Irish (-10.5) 53.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Notre Dame 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, Notre Dame will be playing the 27th-ranked schedule this year.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (70), the Fighting Irish have the 56th-ranked schedule in college football.

The Fighting Irish will play 10 teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

In 2025, Notre Dame's schedule will feature 10 games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Notre Dame Betting Insights (2024)

Notre Dame won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

Notre Dame won 11 of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (91.7%).

Find even more in-depth analysis about Notre Dame on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on FanDuel today!