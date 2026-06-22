France vs Iraq Prediction: Best Mbappe Prop Bets With Odds Today's World Cup Match

Best Mbappe Prop Bets Today: France vs Iraq World Cup 2026 — FanDuel Odds, Picks & Predictions
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⚠️ OUTDOOR STADIUM · STORM WARNING PHILADELPHIA · CHECK WEATHER FOR BRACE/VOLUME PROPS
🏟️ TODAY 5:00 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · Kylian Mbappe Prop Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Best Mbappe Props Today: France vs Iraq — Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Anytime -220 · 2+ SoT ~-160 · Score/Assist ~-175 · 2+ Goals ~+175 · First Goal ~+250 · Hat-trick ~+1200. 7 straight scoring games · 14 WC career goals · Iraq conceded 4 to Norway. ⚠️ Check weather for brace/volume props. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
Anytime FD
-220
2+ SoT FD
~-160
Score/Ast FD
~-175
2+ Goals FD
~+175
First Goal FD
~+250
Hat-trick FD
~+1200
Anytime -220 confirmed FD Research · 2+ SoT/Score-Assist confirmed CBS FD structure · others estimated · check FanDuel live board · must be 21+
⚠️ Philadelphia Storm Warning — Impacts Brace & Volume Props, NOT Anytime
Philadelphia active flood watch with violent thunderstorms expected around kickoff. FanDuel Research explicitly passes on the Mbappe brace citing severe storms. Anytime -220 stands regardless — one goal, settles immediately. 2+ SoT, 2+ Goals, hat-trick: weather-conditional — check conditions at 5 PM ET kickoff before placing. If clear: all props live. If storm active: anytime -220 and score/assist ~-175 only.
🌟 Why Mbappe Props Are Unmissable Today — The Full Context
📊 Mbappe's Numbers — Most Bankable Scorer Prop at This World Cup
7
Consec. scoring
58
Intl goals (FRA record)
14
WC career goals (4th)
4
SoT vs Senegal
3+
SOT/game last 10
11
Goals last 10 WC
Yahoo Sports: "8 goals, 5 assists, and 28 shots on target over his last 10 matches — nearly 3 SOT per game." On the World Cup stage: "11 goals, 3 assists, and 16-18 shots on target across his last 10 tournament appearances — more than a goal per match." Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings." Haaland had 5 shots, 4 SoT, 7 touches in the box and 2 goals against the same Iraq defense. France's attack is by every metric superior to Norway's.
🇮🇶 Iraq's Defense — Numbers That Make Every Mbappe Prop More Attractive
Opta Analyst: Iraq's 0.21 xG per shot allowed = HIGHEST at WC 2026 — worst shot-quality defense in the tournament. Every Mbappe shot is a premium scoring chance.PrizePicks/Opta: Iraq allowed 91.67% of Norway's shots from inside the penalty area — 2nd worst box-shot concession rate at WC 2026. Mbappe operates primarily inside the box.Iraq: 33.33% shot conversion rate allowed (3rd worst at WC) · 5 shots on target allowed vs Norway · 4 goals conceded in 90 minutes · ZERO shots after the 63rd minute — collapse under sustained pressure.
When France score the first goal (which is near-certain), Iraq must abandon their low block to chase the match. That's exactly when France's transition attack feasts. CBS SportsLine's Eimer: "France dismantled Senegal in the last 30 minutes. France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely." More France goals = more Mbappe scoring opportunities.
🏆 Golden Boot & All-Time Record — Mbappe's Structural Motivation
Covers: "Mbappe is three goals away from becoming the World Cup's all-time leading scorer" — 14 now, 17 = sole all-time record (Klose/Messi currently tied at 16). One goal today = 15, two behind the record. He is explicitly chasing it.Golden Boot: Mbappe on 2 WC 2026 goals (behind Messi's 3). A brace today = 4 goals in 2 matches = Golden Boot frontrunner. FanDuel Golden Boot: Mbappe +350 (tied with Messi).
Mbappe has scored in 7 consecutive finals appearances and is chasing both the match-by-match Golden Boot race and the all-time WC scoring record. These motivations are structural — they don't depend on opposition quality. Against Iraq's worst-in-tournament defense, every opportunity matters.
⭐ Prop #1: Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer -220
⭐ PRIMARY · FD RESEARCH CONFIRMED · 7 CONSECUTIVE SCORING GAMES · NO WEATHER DEPENDENCY
Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer
Real Madrid · France captain · 58 intl goals · 14 WC goals · Iraq porous · weather doesn't affect anytime
Anytime · FD
-220
FD Research confirmed · $10→$14.55
FanDuel Research (June 22): "Mbappe anytime -220 vs Iraq." FOX Sports confirms -225 on their FD board. Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings." Most consistent scorer prop on Monday's entire World Cup slate.CBS Sports: "France now face an Iraq side that gave up four goals to Norway last week, so Mbappe should be licking his chops entering this matchup." Iraq is substantially weaker in defense than Senegal — the team Mbappe scored twice against six days ago.⚠️ FD Research explicitly passes on the BRACE due to storms — NOT the anytime. Once the match is underway even in stop-start conditions, Mbappe scoring once is the dominant outcome. Anytime -220 stands regardless of weather. This is the one Mbappe prop you can place unconditionally.
🎯 Three Reasons This Is Monday's Closest Thing to a Lock
1. Form: 7 consecutive matches with a goal. He opened his WC 2026 with two goals vs Senegal — a team with a significantly better defense than Iraq's. 2. Matchup: Iraq allowed 91.67% of Norway's shots from inside the penalty area. Mbappe takes 3 of his 4 shots from inside the box too (PrizePicks). The Iraq goal is a target he will locate. 3. Motivation: Chasing the Golden Boot and the all-time WC scoring record. He is not taking his foot off the gas against Iraq.
The only risk is France rotating Mbappe off before he scores — but that only happens if France already lead 3+ goals, which almost certainly requires Mbappe scoring first. The self-referential nature of the risk makes it negligible. $10 at -220 returns $14.55.
⭐ CBS FD CONFIRMED STRUCTURE · GOAL OR ASSIST · 8G+5A LAST 10 MATCHES · BOTH ROUTES
Mbappe Score or Assist
Two routes: score (7 straight) OR assist (5 in last 10) · CBS FD confirmed structure (-175 vs Senegal) · $10→$15.71
Score/Ast · FD est.
~-175
CBS Sports (FD Senegal confirmed): "Mbappe has -175 odds to record a goal or assist." Identical structure expected vs Iraq — same price or shorter given weaker opposition. CBS describes him as "a creator, with elite speed that nearly no one on the field can keep pace with." Against Iraq's low block he will both score and create as gaps open.Yahoo confirms combined output: "8 goals, 5 assists, and 20 shots on target over his last 10 matches." The score/assist prop gives you two routes to a payout. In a match where France project 3-4 goals, Mbappe not being directly involved in at least one is the outlier scenario.
The score/assist combo at ~-175 is the second pillar alongside anytime -220. It's slightly more conservative (allows an assist without a goal) at a similar price. In a game where France dominate possession and Iraq's defensive shape eventually cracks, Mbappe will either score or thread the pass that creates someone else's goal. Both routes pay. $10 at ~-175 returns ~$15.71.
🛡️ SAFEST VOLUME PROP · CBS FD CONFIRMED STRUCTURE · IF CLEAR WEATHER · 4 SOT VS SENEGAL
Mbappe 2+ Shots on Target
4 SoT vs Senegal · Over 3.5 shots in EACH of last 10 matches · Iraq 0.21 xG/shot (worst WC) · $10→$17.24
2+ SoT · FD est.
~-160
⚠️ WEATHER: More sensitive to a storm-interrupted game than anytime. If storm disrupts play significantly: skip. If clear → back with high confidence.CBS Sports (FD Senegal confirmed): "Mbappe is priced at -160 to record 2+ shots on target." vs Senegal — same structure expected vs Iraq. Oddschecker: "Mbappe Over 3.5 Shots has landed in each of his last ten matches." The 2+ SoT is well below his usual shot volume floor.PrizePicks/Opta: Haaland had 5 shots, 4 SoT, 7 touches in the box vs Iraq in Matchday 1. France's attack superior to Norway's by every metric. Mbappe hitting 4 SoT (his Senegal baseline) vs Iraq's 0.21 xG/shot-allowed defense is the base-case scenario. The 2+ threshold is his floor.
Decision rule: Check Philadelphia weather at 5 PM ET kickoff. If clear → 2+ SoT at ~-160 is the safest Mbappe volume prop on the board. If storm active → skip this and back anytime -220 + score/assist ~-175 only. $10 at ~-160 returns ~$17.24.
🎯 Prop #4: Mbappe 2+ Goals (Brace) ~+175 ⚠️ FD Research Passes Due to Storm
⚠️ FD RESEARCH EXPLICIT WEATHER VETO · BEST FOOTBALL CASE · IF CLEAR: BEST VALUE MBAPPE PROP
Mbappe 2+ Goals (Brace)
Scored brace vs Senegal · Iraq weaker · FD Research: best football case, worst weather
2+ Goals · FD est.
~+175
⚠️ FanDuel Research explicitly: "Pass on the Mbappe brace per FanDuel Research" citing severe storms and lightning warnings at Philadelphia's outdoor stadium. "Storm delays disrupt game flow, reduce total playing time, and create unpredictable conditions." IF STORM ACTIVE: SKIP.IF WEATHER CLEAR: FanDuel Research acknowledges this is "the best football case" of the three star brace bets on Monday. Mbappe scored twice vs Senegal. Iraq conceded 4 to Norway. France are -1500, projecting to score 3-4 goals. In a 3-4 goal France win, Mbappe netting twice is the most probable scoring distribution. At ~+175, $10 returns $27.50.Comparison: Messi got a hat-trick vs Algeria. France's attack (4 attacking options around Mbappe) is arguably as dangerous vs Iraq as Argentina's was vs Algeria. If France run up the score as all experts project, Mbappe's brace is expected, not surprising.
Decision rule: Philadelphia weather check at kickoff. Clear skies → back Mbappe 2+ goals ~+175, the best pure-value Mbappe scoring prop given the matchup. Storm active → skip. $10 at ~+175 returns $27.50.
💎 Prop #5: Mbappe First Goalscorer ~+250
💎 VALUE · ~2.5× ANYTIME PREMIUM · OPENED SCORING VS SENEGAL · FRANCE SCORE EARLY FOR GD
Scored twice vs Senegal, opened at 65' · France want early goals for GD race · $10→~$35 est.
First Goal · FD est.
~+250
Mbappe opened the scoring vs Senegal at 65' — and has scored the opening goal in 7 consecutive France appearances at major tournaments. France will attack from the first whistle to build goal difference vs Norway. Early Mbappe pressure = first goal opportunities in the opening 20-30 minutes.At ~+250, the first goal pays ~2.5× more than anytime -220. The combination play: anytime -220 as main stake + first goal ~+250 as a smaller position. If he scores at all, first goal pays. $10 at ~+250 returns ~$35.
The value play for plus-money seekers. France's early aggression to run up the score (CBS Eimer: "will want to run up the score to build goal differential") means Mbappe is hunting the opening goal, not conserving energy for later. The first goal ~+250 captures this proactive approach at excellent value vs the anytime -220.
🎯 Dart: Hat-Trick ~+1200 · All-Time Record Chase · $5 Max · Weather Conditional
14 WC goals → 17 = sole all-time record if hat-trick today · Messi did it vs Algeria · $5→~$65
Hat-trick FD est.
~+1200
Messi scored a hat-trick vs Algeria in Matchday 1. Mbappe faces an even weaker opponent today. A hat-trick would put him at 17 WC goals — sole all-time record ahead of Klose and Messi. The narrative case is as strong as any dart you'll find. Probability is still low against Iraq's deep defensive block. $5 at ~+1200 returns ~$65. Check FanDuel live board. ⚠️ Weather conditional on the volume side of this prop.
⭐ SGP #1 — Core: Mbappe Anytime + France -2.5 + Over 3.5 (IF CLEAR WEATHER)
Mbappe Anytime (-220) + France -2.5 (-120) + Over 3.5 (-124) — all three naturally correlated. Mbappe scoring, France winning big, and the game going high-scoring are three legs of the same dominant performance. Weather conditional on Over 3.5 leg only.
Foundational SGP. If storm active: drop Over 3.5 and run Mbappe anytime + France -2.5 as a two-leg version. Check FanDuel SGP builder for exact combined price.
💎 SGP #2 — Value: Mbappe 2+ Goals + France Win (CLEAR WEATHER ONLY · ~+120-150)
Mbappe 2+ Goals (~+175) + France Win (-1500). If Mbappe scores twice, France winning is essentially guaranteed. Combined SGP price should land around +120-150 — plus money on a very likely correlated outcome. ⚠️ Weather conditional on brace leg. If storm active: skip this SGP.
🎯 SGP #3 — Max Return: First Goal + 2+ Goals + France Win (CLEAR WEATHER ONLY · +500+)
Mbappe First Goal (~+250) + 2+ Goals (~+175) + France Win (-1500). Mbappe opens scoring, doubles up, France win comfortably. In a -1500 France win vs the weakest WC defense, this SGP should price north of +500. ⚠️ Weather conditional on brace leg. Check FanDuel SGP builder. Clear skies only.
📋 All Mbappe Props Ranked — FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Iraq · 5:00 PM ET
⭐ #1 — Anytime · FD Research confirmed · 7 straight scoring games · no weather dependency
-220 · $10→$14.55 · primary · back regardless of storm once game is underway
-220
⭐ #2 — Score/Assist · CBS FD confirmed · 8G+5A last 10 · two routes to payout
~-175 · $10→$15.71 · low weather risk · both scoring AND assist routes
~-175
⚠️ #3 — 2+ SoT · CBS FD confirmed structure · IF CLEAR WEATHER · his floor in normal games
~-160 · $10→$17.24 · check weather · 4 SoT vs Senegal · Over 3.5 shots in last 10
~-160
💎 #4 — First Goal · 2.5× anytime premium · France score early for GD · opened vs Senegal
~+250 · $10→~$35 · value play · combine with anytime as main stake
~+250
⚠️ #5 — 2+ Goals (Brace) · FD Research passes due to storm · IF CLEAR: best value prop
~+175 · $10→$27.50 · check weather · best football case · FD Research explicitly deferred
~+175
🎯 Dart — Hat-Trick · sole all-time WC record motivation · $5 max · weather dependent
~+1200 · $5→~$65 · entertainment · check FD live board
~+1200
Anytime -220 confirmed FanDuel Research (June 22). Score/Assist ~-175 and 2+ SoT ~-160 confirmed CBS Sports FD Senegal structure — same pricing expected vs Iraq. Others estimated. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. ⚠️ Philadelphia storm warning — check weather at 5 PM ET kickoff before placing 2+ Goals, 2+ SoT, hat-trick props. Must be 21+.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime -220 confirmed FD Research · Others estimated — check FD live board · ⚠️ Storm warning: check Philadelphia weather before placing brace/volume props · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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