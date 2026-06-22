France vs Iraq Prediction: Best Mbappe Prop Bets With Odds Today's World Cup Match

🇮🇶 Iraq's Defense — Numbers That Make Every Mbappe Prop More Attractive

Opta Analyst: Iraq's 0.21 xG per shot allowed = HIGHEST at WC 2026 — worst shot-quality defense in the tournament. Every Mbappe shot is a premium scoring chance. PrizePicks/Opta: Iraq allowed 91.67% of Norway's shots from inside the penalty area — 2nd worst box-shot concession rate at WC 2026. Mbappe operates primarily inside the box. Iraq: 33.33% shot conversion rate allowed (3rd worst at WC) · 5 shots on target allowed vs Norway · 4 goals conceded in 90 minutes · ZERO shots after the 63rd minute — collapse under sustained pressure.

When France score the first goal (which is near-certain), Iraq must abandon their low block to chase the match. That's exactly when France's transition attack feasts. CBS SportsLine's Eimer: "France dismantled Senegal in the last 30 minutes. France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely." More France goals = more Mbappe scoring opportunities.