France vs. Iraq World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 22)

France vs Iraq Picks in Summary

France -1.5 Goals

Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today.

At 5 p.m. ET, France takes on Iraq.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: France vs Iraq

France entered the World Cup as one of the favorites and justified that status with a 3-1 victory over Senegal. After a blah first half, France was superb after the break.

Iraq is organized and difficult to break down, but the talent gap here is substantial. France knows that another win would put them in excellent position to secure the top spot in Group I.

Les Bleus generated plenty of attacking opportunities against a strong Senegal side and now face an Iraq team that lacks comparable defensive talent. France's depth allows them to maintain pressure for 90 minutes, making a multi-goal victory the most likely outcome.

Mbappé scored twice against Senegal and became France's all-time leading scorer in the process.

With France expected to dominate possession and create a high volume of chances, backing their biggest star to score again is a quality play.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.