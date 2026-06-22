France vs Iraq Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today World Cup Match 2026

📊 The Goal Difference Context — Why France Score First and Score Often Today

Norway leads Group I on GD (+3) vs France (+2). France need to outscore Norway's tally vs Senegal to take top spot — a win here locks them in, but they'll attack hard knowing Norway faced a tough Senegal side tonight. CBS SportsLine Eimer (FanDuel): "France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely." This is the explicit motivation for an early, aggressive scoring approach. Iraq: 0 shots after 63rd minute vs Norway · 0.21 xG per shot allowed (worst WC 2026) · 4 goals conceded in opener. They cannot hold France scoreless past the 30-minute mark in this context.

France will press from the first whistle. Mbappe, Olise, Dembele, and Barcola are all attacking at full intensity from minute one. The first goal is coming early — and it's a French player. The first goalscorer market is where the highest returns are concentrated on the most likely outcome.