France vs Iraq Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today World Cup Match 2026

France vs Iraq First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
⚽
⚠️ OUTDOOR STADIUM · STORM WARNING PHILADELPHIA · CHECK WEATHER BEFORE PLACING BETS
🏟️ TODAY 5:00 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
France vs Iraq: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Mbappe ~+210 · Thuram +425 · Barcola +475 · Dembele ~+430 · Olise +550 (value) · Akliouche +750 · Hussein +2500. France motivated to score early for GD race. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇫🇷
France ML
-1500
France -2.5
-120
Over 3.5
-124
🇮🇶
Iraq ML
+3300
⚠️ Philadelphia Storm Warning — Outdoor Stadium
Active flood watch · violent thunderstorms expected around kickoff · First goalscorer props settle with the opening goal — once a goal is scored the bet is settled, regardless of subsequent play stoppages. Weather risk is lower for first goal than volume props, but check conditions at kickoff. FanDuel Research passes on brace/volume props due to storms.
⭐ Mbappe ~+210 first goal · 4.3× return vs anytime -220 · primary pick · opened scoring vs Senegal at 65'💎 Olise +550 value · primary FK taker · CAM role · MoM vs Senegal · hat-trick in Northern Ireland warm-up🎯 Barcola +475 · expected to START · France need early GD vs Norway · aggressive from minute 1
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Is Compelling Today
The first goalscorer market pays dramatically more than anytime for the same player — Mbappe at ~+210 vs -220 anytime is a 4.3× return multiplier. But the more important angle today is France's motivation to strike early. CBS SportsLine's Eimer explicitly states France "will want to run up the score to build a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely." That's not a passive win — it's an aggressive high-tempo approach from the first whistle to maximise goals. France trailing Norway on goal difference means every early goal matters. The opening goal is likely to come from a French attacker in the first 30-40 minutes, and the first goal market rewards exactly that scenario with premium returns across the board.
📊 The Goal Difference Context — Why France Score First and Score Often Today
Norway leads Group I on GD (+3) vs France (+2). France need to outscore Norway's tally vs Senegal to take top spot — a win here locks them in, but they'll attack hard knowing Norway faced a tough Senegal side tonight.CBS SportsLine Eimer (FanDuel): "France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely." This is the explicit motivation for an early, aggressive scoring approach.Iraq: 0 shots after 63rd minute vs Norway · 0.21 xG per shot allowed (worst WC 2026) · 4 goals conceded in opener. They cannot hold France scoreless past the 30-minute mark in this context.
France will press from the first whistle. Mbappe, Olise, Dembele, and Barcola are all attacking at full intensity from minute one. The first goal is coming early — and it's a French player. The first goalscorer market is where the highest returns are concentrated on the most likely outcome.
⭐ Primary Pick: Mbappe First Goalscorer ~+210
⭐ PRIMARY · GAMBLING911 CONFIRMED ~+210 · OPENED SCORING VS SENEGAL · 4.3× ANYTIME RETURN
Kylian Mbappe · ST · Real Madrid
France captain · 58 intl goals (France record) · 14 WC goals · opened scoring vs Senegal · chasing Golden Boot · $10→$31
First Goal · FD
~+210
$10→$31 · 4.3× vs anytime
Anytime FD
-220
Gambling911 confirms the FD first goal board: "Kylian Mbappe +210 [for first goalscorer]... pays US$210 for every US$100 bet to score the first goal." At -220 anytime, betting Mbappe to score the first goal at +210 pays 4.3× more for the same underlying scoring ability.Mbappe opened the scoring vs Senegal at 65' after a tactical adjustment — but today France are motivated to score earlier for goal difference reasons. CBS Eimer: "France will want to run up the score to build goal differential." Mbappe as the primary striker and focal point of the attack is the natural recipient of the first clear chance.France are -1500 to win, meaning virtually every expected scenario ends with France scoring — and Mbappe as captain, striker, and primary penalty taker is the most likely individual to open the scoring. Iraq have ZERO shots after the 63rd minute vs Norway — their defensive shape is fragile from the start when teams press hard.
🎯 The Return Math — Why ~+210 Beats -220 Anytime for Most Bettors
$10 on Mbappe anytime at -220 returns $14.55. $10 on Mbappe first goal at ~+210 returns $31.00. If you believe Mbappe is going to score (which -220 anytime implies is near-certain), the question is simply whether he'll score first. As France's captain, striker, and the player actively hunting the Golden Boot and the all-time WC scoring record, Mbappe pressing hard from minute one to score first is structurally sound. The ~+210 first goal price offers a 2.1× payout vs a flat return at -220. $10 to $31 instead of $10 to $14.55 — for the same underlying player scoring in the same match.
The one risk: France rotate Mbappe or he draws a blank in the first half while Barcola or Olise gets the opener. Given France's motivation to score early and Mbappe's role as the primary scoring option from the first whistle, this risk is manageable. First goal ~+210 is the highest-conviction first goal pick on the board. $10 at ~+210 returns $31.
💎 ESPN +550 CONFIRMED · PRIMARY FK TAKER · CAM ROLE · HAT-TRICK NORTHERN IRELAND WARM-UP
Michael Olise · CAM · Bayern Munich
Man of Match vs Senegal · 5 FKs/game (RotoWire) · late runs into box · $10→$65
First Goal · FD
+550
$10→$65
Anytime
+140
ESPN confirms: Olise +550 first goal (alongside +130 anytime, +700 2+ goals). The +550 pays 3.9× more than the anytime +140. RotoWire confirms Olise as France's primary FK taker (5 deliveries per game). Racing Post: Olise "scored a hat-trick in France's final warm-up win over Northern Ireland." He can absolutely open scoring from a direct free kick.In the No.10 CAM role, Olise generates late runs into the box — the type of movement that regularly produces opening goals in matches where one team dominates possession from the first whistle. Against Iraq's 4-4-2 low block, Olise operating between the lines will get early shooting opportunities as France press immediately for GD reasons.FanDuel Research explicitly names Olise "+140 anytime as the value play." At +550 first goal, the same structural argument (CAM role, FK primary, MoM form) applies but at 3.9× the return. If France score with a direct free kick or a Mbappe→Olise combination in the first 25 minutes, $10 returns $65.
Olise at +550 is the best-value first goalscorer pick on the board. He is France's primary set-piece delivery man — any foul within 25 metres of goal in the first half produces an Olise direct-shot opportunity. His hat-trick in the Northern Ireland warm-up shows he converts from exactly this position. $10 at +550 returns $65.
⭐ ESPN +475 CONFIRMED · EXPECTED TO START · SCORED IN WC 2026 ALREADY · LW FROM KICK-OFF
ESPN confirms: Barcola +475 first goal (+110 anytime, +600 2+ goals). He is expected to START today as one of Deschamps' three rotation changes. Starting at LW means he drives at Iraq's right back from the first whistle — not coming on at 70' like vs Senegal but starting and hunting the first goal in an aggressive early France attack.Barcola scored within 2 minutes of coming on vs Senegal — his conversion rate once he's active on the pitch is exceptional. With a full 90 minutes today (or close to it), his first-half goal involvement is a live proposition. At +475, $10 returns $57.50 — 4.3× more than his anytime +110.
Barcola's combination of pace, starting role today, and existing WC 2026 goal-scoring form makes him one of the more compelling first goal value plays. France pressing Iraq's right side hard in the first 20 minutes — Barcola exploiting Iraq's right back on the overlap — is the precise scenario that creates first goal opportunities. $10 at +475 returns $57.50.
Gambling911 confirms ~+430 first goal. Dembele (Ballon d'Or winner, PSG) starts at RW today — his natural position where he cuts inside onto his left foot to generate shots. He operated centrally vs Senegal but shifts wide right today, giving him the 1v1 opportunities against Iraq's left back that could produce an early curled finish. $10 at ~+430 returns $53.
Dembele's first goal price (~+430) reflects fair value for a wide starter who generates shots by cutting inside. Against Iraq's left back, who has no experience facing a player of Dembele's technical quality, early first-half direct chances are highly plausible. This is the same player who won the Ballon d'Or — his first goal at ~+430 is a legitimate value bet.
💎 ESPN +425 CONFIRMED · IMPACT SUB · 20 INTER MILAN GOALS · IF HE ENTERS EARLY ENOUGH
Marcus Thuram · ST · Inter Milan
France 2nd-choice ST · aerial threat · if Mbappe rested before scoring · $10→$52.50
First Goal · FD
+425
$10→$52.50
Anytime
-105
ESPN confirms: Thuram +425 first goal (-105 anytime, +500 2+ goals). The main caveat: Thuram is likely to enter as a sub rather than start, making his first goal window smaller than a starter's. However if France are managing Mbappe's minutes and he comes on by the 50th minute, he faces a tired Iraq defense. At +425, the return is substantial. $10 returns $52.50.
Thuram's first goal case is conditional on match script: France lead comfortably, Mbappe comes off, Thuram enters 50-60 minutes in and immediately faces a broken Iraq defensive shape. In that scenario, +425 for the next France goal is exceptional value. The risk is he comes on too late or France score 3+ before he enters. Pair this as a secondary position rather than a primary one.
🎯 DART · ESPN +750 CONFIRMED · BENCH · IF FRANCE ROTATE EARLY WITH BIG LEAD
Maghnes Akliouche · Wide Fwd · Monaco
France depth option · bench · only if he gets meaningful minutes · $5→~$42.50
First Goal · FD
+750
ESPN confirms Akliouche at +750 first goal (+185 anytime, +1200 2+ goals). He's a bench option who could come on for Dembele or Barcola in the 60s if France lead comfortably. For Akliouche to score the first goal, he'd need to enter while the match is still 0-0 — an unlikely scenario given France's aggressive early approach. More plausible as an anytime bet than first goal. $5 dart at +750 → $42.50. Check FanDuel live board.
🇮🇶 Iraqi Longshot: Hussein First Goalscorer +2500
🇮🇶 EXTREME LONGSHOT · ESPN +2500 CONFIRMED · REQUIRES IRAQ TO SCORE FIRST · $1 DART
Aymen Hussein · CF · Iraq
Scored Iraq's first WC goal since 1986 · primary Iraq striker · $1 → $26
First Goal · FD
+2500
Anytime
+650
ESPN confirms: Hussein +2500 first goal / +650 anytime / +7500 2+. This requires Iraq to score before France — which demands an early counter-attack goal in the first 15-20 minutes before France's attacking pressure overwhelms Iraq's structure. France are -1500, meaning this is genuinely a dart-only proposition. $1 returns $26. $5 returns $130 if lightning strikes.The only viable scenario: Iraq defend the opening 15 minutes, France give away possession near their own box, Hussein runs onto a through-ball and finishes before France regain shape. Norway went 1-0 down to Iraq at 39 minutes (from a counter). France are more attacking but also more vulnerable in the first 20 minutes before settling into control.
Hussein first goal at +2500 is a pure entertainment longshot — $1 or $2 maximum. His anytime +650 is the more considered Iraq scorer bet (paired with BTS Yes +180). The first goal requires Iraq to lead, which makes it the most extreme long shot on the board. $1 → $26 if it hits.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
First Goal FD
Anytime FD
⭐ Mbappe · FRA ST · primary pick · opened scoring vs Senegal · Golden Boot chase
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Mbappe ~+210 confirmed gambling911 · Mateta/Thuram/Barcola/Olise/Akliouche/Hussein confirmed ESPN FD board · Dembele ~+430 confirmed gambling911 · Check FanDuel live board for exact prices · ⚠️ Storm warning: check weather · Confirm official XI at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.