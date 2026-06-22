France vs Iraq Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026 Group I

France vs Iraq Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
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⚠️ OUTDOOR STADIUM · STORM WARNING PHILADELPHIA · CHECK WEATHER BEFORE PLACING BETS
🏟️ TODAY 5:00 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · Anytime Goalscorer Market · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
France vs Iraq: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Mbappe -220 · Thuram -105 · Dembele -110 · Barcola +110 · Olise +140 (FD Research value) · Akliouche +185 · Hussein +650. France projected 3-4 goals. Iraq conceded 4 to Norway. ⚠️ Check weather before placing. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇫🇷
France ML
-1500
Over 3.5
-124
France -2.5
-120
🇮🇶
Iraq ML
+3300
⚠️ Philadelphia Severe Storm Warning — Lincoln Financial Field is Outdoor
Active flood watch · violent thunderstorms expected around kickoff · FanDuel Research passes on Mbappe brace citing storms · Anytime scorer props settle with any goal scored — much less weather-sensitive than volume/brace props. Check kickoff weather for Over bets. Anytime goalscorer bets remain valid even in a stop-start game.
⭐ Mbappe -220 (FD Research) · 7 straight scoring games · primary pick · any 1 goal wins💎 Olise +140 (FD Research explicit value) · Barcola +110 (scored vs Senegal off bench) · Thuram -105 (impact sub)🎯 Akliouche +185 dart · Hussein +650 Iraq longshot · Iraq allowed 4 to Norway (same quality gap)
⚽ Why the France vs Iraq Anytime Board Is Special
France are projected to score 3-4 goals in this match. In a game with that kind of goal output, the anytime scorer market transforms entirely: multiple French players are expected to find the net, which means the board doesn't just favour Mbappe. It opens up genuine value across the depth of Deschamps' rotation — Barcola came off the bench and scored vs Senegal, Olise was Man of the Match, Thuram is available as an impact striker option. Iraq's Aymen Hussein scored their only WC goal in 40 years vs Norway. With France projected to lead comfortably and Iraq forced to attack, Hussein becomes a live longshot bet. This article breaks down every significant player on the anytime board, from the primary pick at -220 down to the +650 Iraqi longshot.
📊 Iraq's Defense — Why Every French Anytime Bet Has Structural Value
0.21 xG per shot allowed (worst at WC 2026 per Opta) — Iraq allows premium quality scoring chances91.67% of Norway's shots came from inside the box (PrizePicks/Opta) — 2nd worst box-shot rate conceded at WC 20264 goals conceded vs Norway · 5 shots on target allowed · zero shots created after 63rd minute when chasing game33.33% shot conversion rate allowed (3rd worst at WC) · France's attack is even more potent than Norway's
When France score first (near-certain at -1500), Iraq must open up to chase the match. That's when France's depth attack — Mbappe, Olise, Barcola, Dembele, Thuram, Doue — gets transition chances and the goal tally climbs. Every French attacker's anytime odds improve once Iraq are forced to abandon their defensive shape.
⭐ Primary Pick: Mbappe Anytime -220
⭐ PRIMARY · FANDUEL RESEARCH CONFIRMED · 7 CONSECUTIVE SCORING GAMES · NO WEATHER RISK
Kylian Mbappe · ST · Real Madrid
58 intl goals (France record) · 14 WC goals · France captain · PK taker · ⚠️ anytime settles with any 1 goal
Anytime FD
-220
$10→$14.55
First Goal
~+210
FanDuel Research (June 22 confirmed): "Mbappe anytime -220 vs Iraq." Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings." FOX Sports confirms -220/-225. CBS: "Mbappe should be licking his chops entering this matchup" vs Iraq's defense.Comparison: Haaland had 5 shots, 4 SoT, 7 touches in the box and 2 goals against the SAME Iraq defense. France's attack is superior to Norway's. Mbappe 4 SoT vs Senegal (a far better team). Iraq's 0.21 xG/shot-allowed is the worst at WC 2026 — premium chance quality for every Mbappe attempt.
Mbappe at -220 is the primary pick and the most reliable scorer prop on Monday's entire World Cup slate. Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings. With his current goalscoring form, the France captain should easily trouble a porous Iraq backline." The only risk is France rotating him before he scores — but that only happens if France are already winning by 3+, which almost certainly requires Mbappe to have scored already. $10 at -220 returns $14.55.
💎 FANDUEL RESEARCH EXPLICIT VALUE PICK · MAN OF THE MATCH VS SENEGAL · CAM ROLE TODAY
Michael Olise · CAM · Bayern Munich
Man of Match vs Senegal · primary FK taker (5/game) · 16 goals debut Bayern season · $10→$24
Anytime FD
+140
First Goal
+550
FanDuel Research (June 22 confirmed explicit): "Olise +140 anytime as the value play" for France vs Iraq — directly identified as the best non-Mbappe scorer option. Man of the Match vs Senegal: 1 assist, 2/2 shots on target, 4 chances created, 2 big chances created (PrizePicks Fabrizio Romano data).RotoWire confirms Olise as France's primary FK taker (5 set-piece deliveries per game). In the CAM role, he arrives into scoring positions from deep — the same role where he scored a hat-trick in France's Northern Ireland warm-up (Racing Post confirmed). At +140, $10 returns $24.00.Covers: "Mbappe is three goals away from the all-time WC record and could have easily scored more than twice in the opener. Olise played the full match against Senegal and was the top-rated player. He also finished third in expected goals." Even from a creative position, his shot rate is elite.
Olise at +140 is the best-value anytime scorer on the board. FanDuel Research explicitly names him as the value pick. He operates in the central CAM role where France's second and third goals typically originate — the No.10 position in a 4-2-3-1 against a low block generates the most late-arriving shooting opportunities. $10 at +140 returns $24.00.
⭐ PLUS MONEY · SCORED VS SENEGAL · EXPECTED TO START TODAY · LW IN 4-2-3-1
Bradley Barcola · LW · PSG
Scored 2 mins after coming on vs Senegal · expected to START today (3-change rotation) · $10→$21
Anytime FD
+110
First Goal
+475
Barcola came off the bench vs Senegal and scored within 2 minutes of coming on. Racing Post, Sports Mole, and Al Jazeera all predict him to START today as one of Deschamps' three expected changes (Barcola replaces Doue at LW). If he starts, his expected minutes and goal involvement increase dramatically from his 30-minute sub role vs Senegal. At +110, $10 returns $21.Squawka: "Barcola came off the bench and scored against Senegal in only 10 minutes on the pitch. If he gets a longer run as France manage minutes against the lowest seed, he is one of the cleaner secondary scorer plays at +130." [Note: FD board shows +110 — confirming plus money on a player who scored in this tournament already.]
Barcola at +110 is plus money for a player who already has a WC 2026 goal to his name and is expected to get significantly more playing time today than his Senegal cameo. At LW in France's 4-2-3-1, he'll drive at Iraq's right back repeatedly. Once France have a comfortable lead, he becomes the primary beneficiary of attacking freedom. $10 at +110 returns $21.
⚽ NEAR EVEN · FOX SPORTS CONFIRMED -110 · RW IN 4-2-3-1 · 2G+2A IN LAST 5 INTL APPS
Ousmane Dembele · RW · PSG
Ballon d'Or winner · PSG · right wing 4-2-3-1 · drove at Senegal LB with pace all game · $10→$19.09
Anytime FD
-110
First Goal
+430
FOX Sports confirms -110 on FanDuel's board. Gambling911 confirms -110 anytime and +430 first goal. Dembele (Ballon d'Or winner, PSG) starts at RW in France's 4-2-3-1 today. Against Iraq's left back, who struggled with pace (Haaland's runs to the right tore them apart), Dembele's direct 1v1 dribbling creates consistent goalscoring chances.Dembele didn't score vs Senegal but operated centrally at No.10 that game. Today he shifts RIGHT — his more natural wide 1v1 position where he generates shots by cutting inside. At -110, this is essentially even money for the Ballon d'Or winner in one of the most lopsided matchups on the World Cup schedule. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
Near even money for France's Ballon d'Or winner — in a match where France project 3-4 goals, Dembele at -110 represents fair value on one of the tournament's most technically gifted wide forwards.
💎 ESPN/FD CONFIRMED -105 · IMPACT SUBSTITUTE · 20 GOALS INTER MILAN 2025-26 · PHYSICAL THREAT
Marcus Thuram · ST · Inter Milan
France's 2nd-choice striker · aerial threat · impact sub when France lead · $10→$19.52
Anytime FD
-105
+425
ESPN confirms: "Marcus Thuram: anytime -105, first +425, 2+ +500." FOX Sports includes him at -115 on their FD board. Thuram is expected to come on for Mbappe in the second half if France are leading comfortably — which is the near-certain match scenario. Once on the pitch, his aerial ability and physicality against Iraq's tired CB pairing late in the game makes him a strong impact scorer.With France leading 2-3 goals and managing Mbappe's minutes, Thuram entering at 65-70 minutes faces an Iraq defense that will have been battered for an hour. His 20 goals for Inter Milan in 2025-26 confirms his clinical finishing when he gets chances. At -105, the price is near-even — only justified if you expect him to play meaningful minutes, which the expected match script strongly suggests.
Thuram at -105 depends entirely on the match script: if France lead 3+ at halftime and rotate Mbappe early, Thuram's playing time increases sharply and this becomes a strong bet. If the match is tight, Thuram may not come on until too late. The -105 price is only valid if you commit to backing France's comfortable win scenario — which the -1500 moneyline and all expert analysis strongly supports.
🎯 PLUS-MONEY DART · ESPN CONFIRMED +185 ANYTIME · BENCH OPTION · IF FRANCE ROTATE WIDE
Maghnes Akliouche · Wide Fwd · Monaco
France depth wide option · bench role · IF he gets 30+ mins against tired Iraq defense · $10→$28.50
Anytime FD
+185
First Goal
+750
ESPN confirms Akliouche at +185 anytime / +750 first goal / +1200 2+ goals. He's Monaco's creative wide forward and one of Deschamps' go-to sub options when France need fresh legs in wide areas. In a match where France are expected to rotate heavily in the second half, Akliouche coming on for Dembele or Barcola at 60+ minutes and facing an exhausted, game-chasing Iraq gives him a real goal opportunity. The match script (France 3-0 up, Iraq defending desperately, France's depth attacking freely) is exactly where a fresh sub like Akliouche scores. $10 at +185 returns $28.50. A $5 dart proposition.
🇮🇶 Iraqi Longshot: Aymen Hussein +650
🇮🇶 IRAQ LONGSHOT · ESPN CONFIRMED +650 ANYTIME · SCORED IRAQ'S ONLY WC GOAL VS NORWAY
Aymen Hussein · CF · Iraq
Scored Iraq's first WC goal since 1986 · primary Iraq striker · $5 dart → $37.50 · BTS angle
Anytime FD
+650
First Goal
+2500
ESPN confirms: Hussein +650 anytime / +2500 first / +7500 2+ goals. Squawka: "Aymen Hussein (Iraq): scored Iraq's only goal in the 4-1 loss to Norway and is the central reference point in attack. If Iraq are going to break France, it likely runs through him."Oddschecker: "France's inability to keep clean sheets remains a genuine concern. Six consecutive matches without one suggests Iraq can find the net, especially if rain in Philadelphia slows the pitch." Lineups.com explicitly: "Best Bet: FRA/IRQ BTS Yes (+180)." France conceded in pre-tournament warm-ups AND vs Senegal. Hussein is the instrument of any Iraqi goal.
Hussein at +650 anytime is the BTS-aligned longshot. The argument: France concede in almost every match (6 consecutive without a clean sheet). If France lead 3-0 and ease off, Hussein on the counter — as he was when he scored vs Norway in the 39th minute — has a real chance. Pair Hussein +650 with BTS Yes (+180) as a correlated two-leg portfolio: if Hussein scores, BTS Yes also cashes. $5 dart at +650 → $37.50 on Hussein alone. Together they give you two shots at the same underlying Iraqi goal.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role · Club
Anytime FD
First Goal
⭐ Mbappe · FRA ST · Real Madrid (PRIMARY PICK · 7 STRAIGHT SCORING)
France captain · 58 intl goals · 14 WC goals · PK taker · FD Research confirmed
-220
~+210
Thuram · FRA ST · Inter Milan (impact sub · 20 Serie A goals 2025-26)
ESPN confirmed -105 · replaces Mbappe 60-70' if comfortable lead · aerial threat
-105
+425
Dembele · FRA RW · PSG (Ballon d'Or · near even money · drives at Iraq LB)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Mbappe -220 confirmed FD Research · others confirmed ESPN/FOX Sports board · Check FanDuel live board for exact prices · ⚠️ Storm warning: check weather before placing · Confirm official XI at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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