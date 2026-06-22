France vs Iraq Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026 Group I

FanDuel Research (June 22 confirmed explicit): "Olise +140 anytime as the value play" for France vs Iraq — directly identified as the best non-Mbappe scorer option. Man of the Match vs Senegal: 1 assist, 2/2 shots on target, 4 chances created, 2 big chances created (PrizePicks Fabrizio Romano data). RotoWire confirms Olise as France's primary FK taker (5 set-piece deliveries per game). In the CAM role, he arrives into scoring positions from deep — the same role where he scored a hat-trick in France's Northern Ireland warm-up (Racing Post confirmed). At +140, $10 returns $24.00. Covers: "Mbappe is three goals away from the all-time WC record and could have easily scored more than twice in the opener. Olise played the full match against Senegal and was the top-rated player. He also finished third in expected goals." Even from a creative position, his shot rate is elite.

Olise at +140 is the best-value anytime scorer on the board. FanDuel Research explicitly names him as the value pick. He operates in the central CAM role where France's second and third goals typically originate — the No.10 position in a 4-2-3-1 against a low block generates the most late-arriving shooting opportunities. $10 at +140 returns $24.00.