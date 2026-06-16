Norway vs. Iraq World Cup Predictions, Odds, Best Bets, Picks & Props for Today (June 16)

Norway vs Iraq Picks in Summary

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer (-185)

Under 2.5 Goals (+134)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 6 p.m. ET today, Norway squares off with Iraq.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Norway vs. Iraq

In the World Cup for the first time since 1998, Norway open with a friendly matchup, and it puts Haaland in a good spot to score. The Manchester City striker was unstoppable throughout qualification, finishing with 16 goals and spearheading a Norwegian side that scored freely against quality opposition.

With Ødegaard supplying chances behind him and Iraq likely forced into long stretches without possession, Haaland should receive multiple scoring opportunities. Norway will look to establish its dominance early, and there's no player on the pitch more likely to find the back of the net than Haaland is.

Although Haaland is capable of spoiling this by himself, I'm intrigued by these odds on under 2.5 goals.

Early group matches tend to be cagey affairs, and Iraq would happily take point, which has me thinking they'll sit in deep and try to make life miserable for Norway for as long as they can.

Plus, there may be some uneasiness and nerves on the Norway side with this being the first World Cup match for everyone on their team, something that may result in some caution on their part early on.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.