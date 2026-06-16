MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Bryce Harper 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-135)

Grant Holmes Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+102)

Alex Bregman to Score a Run (-115)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Prop Bets Today: MLB Props to Target

Marlins vs. Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Bryce Harper -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bryce Harper is at home tonight in a friendly matchup versus Tyler Phillips.

Phillips, a righty, has been moved into the rotation lately, covering 18.1 innings across his last four appearances and posting a 4.41 xFIP in that span.

Harper owns a gaudy .391 wOBA at home versus RHPs this season. Against righties overall, he has a 41.9% hard-hit rate and .415 wOBA. Harper's elite 15.1% walk rate can sometimes be a negative in this market as we'd rather have him swing the bat, but at the same time, if a walk leads to Harper scoring a run, we'll take that.

The Philadelphia Phillies are +102 to go over 4.5 runs, so they're expected to have a good day at the plate. That should give Harper a few viable paths to cash this prop.

Giants vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

Grant Holmes - Strikeouts Grant Holmes Over Jun 16 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite a difficult matchup against a San Francisco Giants' offense that has picked it up in a big way of late, I think the market might be undervaluing Grant Holmes' K upside.

Holmes can miss bats. For the season, he's pitched to a 12.9% swinging-strike rate, a number that tells us he's unfortunate to have just a meh 20.6% K rate. For example, he had a 13.0% swinging-strike rate and 25.0% strikeout rate a year ago.

Holmes has gone over 4.5 punchouts in half of his past four starts, including a dazzling 10-K effort against a strong Washington Nationals offense.

San Fran is undoubtedly swinging it well right now, but they've let up exactly five strikeouts to two of the last four SPs they've faced -- Foster Griffin and Javier Assad, both of whom aren't as good as Holmes.

This is my favorite strikeout prop on Tuesday's slate.

Rockies vs. Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

To Record A Run To Record A Run Alex Bregman -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think the Chicago Cubs' offense has blowup potential on a day where the wind is blowing out to right at 15 MPH at Wrigley.

The Cubbies are taking on Colorado Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner, who has struggled to a 4.73 SIERA and 5.78 expected ERA. In a small sample this season, right-handed hitters have torched him for a .378 wOBA. Against these same Cubs in his last start, he permitted six earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Bregman is not having a good season, but he's starting to get going, generating a .423 wOBA over his last 31 plate appearances. He's hit second in five straight games, putting him in a good spot for run production.

The Cubs are +102 to go over 5.5 runs, and I like these odds on Bregman to score a run.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.