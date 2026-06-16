France vs Senegal Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?

Mbappé +310 chasing the all-time France record, Olise +600 the explicit Oddschecker first scorer tip, Mané +1300 the farewell World Cup longshot — full first goalscorer odds for Group I's MetLife Stadium opener.

🏆 Record Alert: Mbappé stands on 56 France goals — one shy of Giroud's all-time record of 57. If he scores first today, he ties the greatest goalscoring record in French football history.

The first goalscorer market for France vs Senegal is one of the most compelling of the entire World Cup — headlined by a player one strike from history, backed by one of the most electric attacking trios in world football. Mbappé at +310 first scorer is the unanimous expert pick — Oddschecker simultaneously back Olise at +600 as their explicit first scorer tip, making this the rare match where you get expert support for two different first goal picks at very different prices. And Mané at +1300 carries the 2002 revenge narrative and farewell World Cup motivation. Here is the full breakdown.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Kylian Mbappé ⭐🏆 🇫🇷 FRA +310 -110 Real Madrid (La Liga) 2 Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 FRA +550 +170 PSG (Ligue 1) 3 Désiré Doué 🇫🇷 FRA +600 +185 PSG (Ligue 1) 4 Michael Olise 💎 🇫🇷 FRA +600 +185 Bayern Munich (BL) 5 Bradley Barcola 🇫🇷 FRA +700 +220 PSG (Ligue 1) 6 Rayan Cherki 🇫🇷 FRA +750 +240 Liverpool (EPL) 7 Sadio Mané ⭐ 🇸🇳 SEN +1300 +430 Al Nassr (SPL) 8 Nicolas Jackson 🇸🇳 SEN +1300 +410 Chelsea (EPL)

*First goalscorer + anytime odds confirmed via Gambling911 (full board). Mbappé -110 anytime confirmed Fox Sports/FanDuel. Oddschecker explicitly backs Olise 7/1 (~+600) as first scorer tip. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🇫🇷 France — 4-2-3-1 (Deschamps) — Covers confirmed GK: Maignan | DEF: Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez | MID: Tchouaméni, Rabiot | ATT: Olise, Dembélé, Doué | ST: Mbappé No key injuries. Saliba expected to start. Mbappé 56 goals — 1 from Giroud's all-time record. Olise: hat-trick vs Northern Ireland + 15 goals + 19 assists at Bayern. Dembélé: 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, 18 goals at PSG. France: 16 goals in 6 WC qualifiers. Scored in 9 of last 10 matches. Maignan |Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez |Tchouaméni, Rabiot | 🇸🇳 Senegal — 4-3-3 (Aliou Cissé) — Covers confirmed GK: Mendy | DEF: Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf | MID: I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Diarra | FWD: Sarr, Jackson, Mané No key injuries. Gueye + Koulibaly fit. Mané: 55 goals, 128 caps — missed 2022 WC through injury. Jackson: Chelsea CF. Sarr: Marseille LW. Senegal scored in 8 of last 9. Beat France 1-0 in 2002 WC opener — squad draws on that memory today. Mendy |Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf |I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Diarra |

⭐ Pick #1: Kylian Mbappé — First Scorer +310

Kylian Mbappé 🏆 France ST · Real Madrid · 56 France goals · 1 from all-time record · Scored in 6 of last 6 1st Goal +310 Anytime -110 RotoWire: "entire card built around Mbappé scoring" Fox Sports confirmed -110 anytime / +310 first Oddschecker: scored in 6 of last 6 appearances 56 France goals — ONE from Giroud's all-time record 42 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid 2025-26 RotoWire's entire match analysis converges on one outcome: "The whole card is built around a 2-1 France win, the result, the goals, and Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet." Fox Sports confirm the +310 first scorer price and the -110 anytime. Oddschecker provide the defining six-match statistical streak: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has landed in six of his last six appearances." Sports Interaction give the fullest picture of Mbappé's form heading in: "Kylian Mbappe, the reigning World Cup Golden Boot winner, had 42 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season." Gambling911 confirm +310 on the first goal market. Fox Sports add the record element that makes today uniquely loaded: "Mbappe is just one short of Olivier Giroud's all-time mark of 57 goals with Les Bleus — one of the most watched milestones in the history of French football." The combination of 6 straight scoring appearances, 42 goals last season, personal milestone motivation and a France side scoring multiple goals in 9 of 10 matches makes +310 for the world's most dangerous striker opening the scoring the clearest first goalscorer pick of the tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mbappé First Scorer (+310) — World Cup

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💎 Pick #2: Michael Olise — First Scorer +600

Michael Olise France RW · Bayern Munich · Oddschecker explicit first scorer tip · Hat-trick last friendly 1st Goal +600 Anytime +185 Oddschecker: "We like Olise at 7/1 to score first" Hat-trick in most recent France friendly vs N. Ireland CBS: "reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season" Sports Interaction: +175 confirmed — key attacking threat 15 goals + 19 assists Bayern — finest form of career Oddschecker make the explicit first scorer recommendation: "Check out our best bets for the match, featuring Mbappé to attempt over 4.5 shots at 5/4, the Tipster's Wizard's Bet Builder and Olise at 7/1 to score first." That 7/1 price maps directly to the +600 on the full board. Oddschecker also add context: "Michael Olise arriving in the finest form of his international career after his hat-trick against Northern Ireland." Sports Interaction confirm Olise at +175 anytime as one of France's key attacking threats alongside Dembélé and Doué. CBS Sports describe him as "the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season" — and note he followed his hat-trick against Northern Ireland with 15 goals and 19 assists for Bayern in the league. Sports Interaction detail his season: "Michael Olise led the Bundesliga with 19 assists while scoring 15 goals for Bayern Munich." In France's 4-2-3-1, Olise operates as the right attacking midfielder — cutting inside regularly to shoot, creating the same kind of opportunities that produced three goals in his last France appearance. At +600 first scorer for the explicit Oddschecker tip and the in-form Bayern star, this is the best France value pick on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Michael Olise First Scorer (+600) — World Cup

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🎯 Senegal Pick: Sadio Mané — First Scorer +1300

Sadio Mané Senegal LW · Al Nassr (SPL) · Age 34 · 55 Senegal goals · Missed 2022 WC · Final tournament 1st Goal +1300 Anytime +430 CBS Green: "quick and dangerous — missed 2022 WC" RotoWire: "Mané and Jackson give Senegal real teeth" Oddschecker: "final WC — chance to bow out on the biggest stage" Senegal beat France 1-0 in 2002 WC opener — identical fixture 55 Senegal goals — almost twice nearest teammate RotoWire predict a Senegal goal despite expecting France to win: "Backing France to win and score does not mean expecting a clean sheet at the other end — this leg covers the Senegal goal that completes the 2-1 read. Mane and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter, and France have a habit of switching off defensively once they feel in control." CBS Green adds: "Senegal's Mané and Ismaïla Sarr are both quick and dangerous." Oddschecker note the narrative stakes that could drive him to the first goal: "For Sadio Mané, now 34, this is widely regarded as his final World Cup and a chance to bow out on the biggest stage." He missed the entire 2022 tournament through injury — making this his first appearance at the World Cup since scoring at the 2018 tournament. There is also the 2002 shadow: Senegal beat defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of that World Cup — the identical fixture context to today. If Senegal channel that spirit and score first on the counter-attack, Mané is the player most likely to deliver it. At +1300 first scorer (+430 anytime), this is the best-value Senegal longshot on the board — the only pick where the return is commensurate with the genuine, RotoWire-backed probability that Senegal score in this match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Sadio Mané First Scorer (+1300) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Ousmane Dembélé +550 1st / +170 Anytime +550 +170 CBS: "2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé." Sports Interaction confirm +175 anytime. PSG left winger confirmed starting. 18 combined goals in Ligue 1 + UCL this season as PSG won the double. At +550 first scorer for one of the world's best attackers in peak form, the best-priced France starter behind Mbappé. Désiré Doué +600 1st / +185 Anytime +600 +185 CBS names Doué alongside Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise as one of France's four key attacking outlets. PSG's 20-year-old playmaker confirms starting as the left attacking midfielder. Sports Interaction confirm +175 anytime. At the same +600 first scorer price as Olise — a confirmed starting attacker in a France side projected to score 2+ goals. Nicolas Jackson +1300 1st / +410 Anytime +1300 +410 RotoWire: "Mane and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter." Chelsea CF at the same +1300 first scorer price as Mané. If France's defence is caught on a Senegal counter-attack, Jackson's movement as a centre-forward creates the most direct path to goal. The best Senegal alternative to Mané at identical odds.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal — Mbappé ties Giroud's record First Goal Pick: Kylian Mbappé +310 🇫🇷 RotoWire: "entire card built around Mbappé scoring." Fox Sports confirmed. Oddschecker: 6 straight appearances with a goal. 56 France goals — 1 from all-time record. 42 goals all competitions last season. France scored in 9 of 10 matches. If you want value: Olise +600 is the explicit Oddschecker first scorer tip at the same odds as Doué.

⭐ Mbappé First — TOP PICK +310 AT -110 RotoWire "entire card" centred on him scoring. Fox Sports confirmed. 6 straight appearances scored. 1 from France all-time record. 42 goals last season. France projected 2+ goals in 9 of 10. Unanimous first scorer pick. 💎 Olise First — ODDSCHECKER EXPLICIT TIP +600 AT +185 Oddschecker: "We like Olise at 7/1 to score first." Hat-trick in last France friendly. Bundesliga Player of Season. 15G + 19A Bayern. Confirmed starter RW. "Finest form of international career." Best France value pick — explicitly backed by expert tipsters. 🎯 Mané First — SENEGAL LONGSHOT +1300 AT +430 RotoWire: Senegal WILL score — "Mané and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter." Final WC. Missed 2022. 55 Senegal goals. Beat France 1-0 in 2002 opener — identical fixture context. CBS Green: "quick and dangerous." Best Senegal first scorer value.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All First Goalscorer Props — France vs Senegal Mbappé +310 · Olise +600 · Dembélé +550 · Mané +1300

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — France vs Senegal

Who is most likely to score first in France vs Senegal? Kylian Mbappé at +310 first scorer is the unanimous top pick. RotoWire state the case plainly: "The whole card is built around a 2-1 France win, the result, the goals, and Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet." Fox Sports confirm: "Kylian Mbappé is one goal shy of tying the French national team record." Oddschecker note he has "scored in six of his last six appearances." For value, Oddschecker explicitly back Olise at 7/1 (+600) as their first scorer tip — hat-trick in his last France appearance and the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Why does Oddschecker back Olise at +600 first scorer rather than Mbappé? Oddschecker make the explicit first scorer tip: "Check out our best bets for the match, featuring Mbappé to attempt over 4.5 shots at 5/4, the Tipster's Wizard's Bet Builder and Olise at 7/1 to score first." Their reasoning: "Michael Olise arriving in the finest form of his international career after his hat-trick against Northern Ireland." With Mbappé priced at -110 anytime (near even money), the value for first scorer purposes is found in Olise at +600 — the same price as Doué but with a hat-trick in his most recent France appearance backing him.

Why is Mané +1300 first scorer worth a longshot bet? RotoWire explicitly predict a Senegal goal: "Backing France to win and score does not mean expecting a clean sheet at the other end. Mane and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter, and France have a habit of switching off defensively once they feel in control." CBS Green adds: "Senegal's Mané and Sarr are both quick and dangerous." Mané missed the entire 2022 World Cup through injury — this is his return, likely his final tournament, and he carries 55 international goals. Senegal also beat France 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup opener — the identical fixture. At +1300, the structural and narrative case for Mané scoring first is as strong as any longshot on the board.

What are the France vs Senegal odds on FanDuel? The latest France vs Senegal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France as -220 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Senegal at +600 and a draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (-134/+110). France are the +460 co-favorites to win the 2026 World Cup alongside Spain.