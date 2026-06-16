France vs Senegal Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today W/ Odds

Mbappé +110 chasing France's all-time scoring record, Olise on a hat-trick, Mané's farewell World Cup — full FanDuel odds and expert picks for Group I's heavyweight opener in New Jersey.

🏆 Record Alert: Mbappé has 56 France goals — just ONE shy of Giroud's all-time record of 57. Fox Sports: "One of the most watched milestones in the history of French football."

France enter this Group I opener as joint-favorites to win the 2026 World Cup alongside Spain (+460 each) — and face a Senegal side CBS Sports' Martin Green calls "strong, fast and tenacious" with "dangerous forwards like Mané and Sarr." RotoWire's projection: 2-1 France — Mbappé scores, Senegal grab one of their own. That makes this the most compelling two-sided goalscorer market of the opening weekend. Here's the full breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime Club 1 Kylian Mbappé ⭐🏆 🇫🇷 FRA +110 Real Madrid (La Liga) 2 Ousmane Dembélé ⭐ 🇫🇷 FRA ~+250 PSG (Ligue 1) 3 Sadio Mané ⭐ 🇸🇳 SEN ~+280 Al Nassr (SPL) 4 Michael Olise 💎 🇫🇷 FRA ~+300 Bayern Munich (BL) 5 Nicolas Jackson 🇸🇳 SEN ~+350 Chelsea (EPL) 6 Ismaïla Sarr 🇸🇳 SEN ~+350 Marseille (Ligue 1) 7 Désiré Doué 🇫🇷 FRA ~+380 PSG (Ligue 1) 8 Iliman Ndiaye 🇸🇳 SEN ~+400 Everton (EPL)

*Mbappé +110 anytime confirmed via Fox Sports FanDuel. Other France/Senegal prices estimated from odds board position and expert sources. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇫🇷 France — 4-2-3-1 (Deschamps) GK: Maignan | DEF: Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez | MID: Tchouaméni, Rabiot | ATT: Dembélé, Olise, Doué | ST: Mbappé No key injuries. Saliba expected to recover from minor knock. France: 2nd FIFA. 26-match unbeaten. Scored 16 in 6 WC qualifiers. Mbappé 56 goals — 1 shy of Giroud's all-time France record. Olise: hat-trick vs Northern Ireland last friendly. Dembélé: 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. Scored in 9 of last 10 matches. Maignan |Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez |Tchouaméni, Rabiot | 🇸🇳 Senegal — 4-3-3 (Aliou Cissé) GK: Mendy | DEF: Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf | MID: I. Gueye, P. Gueye, H. Diarra | FWD: Sarr, Jackson, Mané No key injuries. Gueye + Koulibaly fit after minor knocks. Mané: 55 goals in 128 caps — 34 years old, widely considered his farewell WC. Jackson: Chelsea CF with European pedigree. Scored in 8 of last 9. CBS Green: "strong, fast, tenacious." Beat France 1-0 in 2002 WC opener — drew on that memory today. Mendy |Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf |I. Gueye, P. Gueye, H. Diarra |

⭐ Best Bet #1: Kylian Mbappé — Anytime +110

Kylian Mbappé 🏆 France ST · Real Madrid · 56 France goals · 1 from all-time record · Age 27 Anytime Scorer +110 Fox Sports confirmed +110 on FanDuel Oddschecker: scored in 6 of last 6 appearances RotoWire + CBS + Fox all back Mbappé to score 56 France goals — 1 shy of Giroud's all-time record France 26-match unbeaten — 13 straight W when Mbappé scores Fox Sports confirm: "Kylian Mbappé is +110 to score in France's opening 2026 World Cup match against Senegal." Oddschecker provide the defining statistical argument: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has landed in six of his last six appearances. He is the focal point of this French attack and the likeliest route to goal for Les Bleus." RotoWire's entire match analysis is built around a single prediction: "2-1 France win, Mbappé gets on the board." The record angle adds enormous motivation beyond normal incentives. Fox Sports highlight it: "Mbappe is just one short of Olivier Giroud's all-time mark of 57 goals with Les Bleus." He is simultaneously the world's most dangerous attacker and a man with a personal milestone sitting within touching distance — on the biggest stage possible. CBS notes France have scored multiple goals in nine of their last 10 matches. At +110 — barely over even money — for a player who has scored in six straight appearances and is one goal from history, this is the clearest single goalscorer bet of the entire tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mbappé Anytime Scorer (+110) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Sadio Mané — Anytime ~+280

Sadio Mané Senegal LW · Al Nassr (SPL) · Age 34 · 55 goals in 128 Senegal caps · Final World Cup Anytime Scorer ~+280 CBS Green: "quick and dangerous — missed 2022 WC" Oddschecker: "final WC — chance to bow out on the biggest stage" 55 Senegal goals — almost twice as many as any teammate Senegal scored in 8 of last 9 matches RotoWire: "Senegal will score — France switch off defensively" CBS Sports' Martin Green, currently on an 18-8 roll on soccer picks, is explicit about Mané's threat: "Senegal can also call upon dangerous forwards like Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr. They're a powerful, athletic team, with a lot of quality in attack. Mané and Ismaïla Sarr are both quick and dangerous." Oddschecker add the narrative context: "For Sadio Mané, now 34, this is widely regarded as his final World Cup and a chance to bow out on the biggest stage." Mané missed the entire 2022 World Cup through injury — making today a deeply personal homecoming. He has 55 goals in 128 Senegal appearances, almost twice as many as any other player in their history. RotoWire's match analysis predicts a Senegal goal: "France have a habit of switching off defensively once they feel in control" — and "Mane and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter." This is the game for Mané to announce his arrival on the world stage one final time. At ~+280, the most decorated Senegal player in history on his final World Cup stage is the best cross-game value pick on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Sadio Mané Anytime (~+280) — World Cup

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💎 Value Pick: Michael Olise — Anytime ~+300

Michael Olise France RW · Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) · Bundesliga Player of Season · Hat-trick last friendly Anytime Scorer ~+300 Hat-trick in last France friendly vs Northern Ireland CBS: "reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season" Oddschecker: "arriving in finest form of international career" ~+300 for confirmed starter in red-hot form CBS Sports confirm Olise as one of France's key attacking threats: "reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season in Michael Olise." Oddschecker note he is "arriving in the finest form of his international career after his hat-trick against Northern Ireland." That hat-trick — a 3-1 win in their most recent friendly — established Olise as a genuine multiple-goal threat in his own right, not just a secondary option behind Mbappé. He operates on the right attacking side in Deschamps' 4-2-3-1, cutting inside from wide to create and finish. In a France side that scored 16 goals in 6 WC qualifying matches, Olise's form-driven ~+300 for a confirmed starting attacker is the best France value pick beyond Mbappé's shorter price.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Michael Olise Anytime (~+300) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Ousmane Dembélé ~+250 · France LW ~+250 CBS Sports: "2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé." PSG's left winger operates beside Mbappé in the French front line. Confirmed starter. In a France attack scoring multiple goals in 9 of 10, Dembélé's +250 is tighter than Olise but justified — he is arguably France's most in-form club player heading into this tournament. Nicolas Jackson ~+350 · Senegal CF ~+350 RotoWire: "Mane and Jackson give Senegal real teeth on the counter." Chelsea CF who spearheads Senegal alongside Mané. If Senegal score — CBS projects they will — Jackson is the alternative finisher to Mané. ~+350 for a Premier League-quality Senegal CF in a match where RotoWire expects both teams to score. Ismaïla Sarr ~+350 · Senegal RW ~+350 CBS Green explicitly names Sarr: "Mané and Ismaïla Sarr are both quick and dangerous." Marseille winger with pace to exploit France's defence. Senegal's right-side attacking threat — if Mané is tracked heavily, Sarr is the beneficiary. Confirmed starter at the same price as Jackson — same structural argument from the opposite flank.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal — Mbappé breaks France record Top Pick: Kylian Mbappé +110 🇫🇷 Fox Sports confirmed +110. Oddschecker: scored in 6 of last 6 appearances. RotoWire entire match prediction centres on Mbappé scoring. 56 France goals — 1 shy of all-time record. France 26-match unbeaten. Near-even money for the world's best player on the grandest stage. The pick of the tournament opening weekend.

⭐ Mbappé Anytime — TOP PICK +110 Fox Sports confirmed +110. Oddschecker: 6 straight appearances with a goal. 1 from France all-time record. RotoWire entire prediction built around him scoring. Near-even money for world's best player in a match France are -220 to win. 🎯 Mané Anytime — FINAL WC VALUE ~+280 CBS Green: "quick and dangerous." 55 goals, missed 2022 WC — back for his final WC. RotoWire: France "switch off defensively" = Mané capitalises. Senegal scored in 8 of last 9. Best cross-game value pick on the board. 💎 Olise Anytime — BEST FRANCE VALUE ~+300 Hat-trick in last France friendly. Bundesliga Player of Season. Oddschecker: "finest form of international career." CBS: one of France's key attacking threats. ~+300 for a starting France attacker in the form of his life is the best-value France pick behind Mbappé.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — France vs Senegal Mbappé · Mané · Olise · Dembélé · Jackson · Sarr

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FAQ: France vs Senegal Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for France vs Senegal? Fox Sports confirm: "Kylian Mbappé is +110 to score in France's opening 2026 World Cup match against Senegal." Oddschecker provide the statistical backing: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has landed in six of his last six appearances. He is the focal point of this French attack and the likeliest route to goal for Les Bleus." For value, Mané at ~+280 is the best cross-game pick — CBS Green: "Senegal can also call upon dangerous forwards like Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr — Mané and Sarr are both quick and dangerous."

Why is Mbappé so motivated to score today? CBS Sports explain: "Mbappe is just one short of Olivier Giroud's all-time mark of 57 goals with Les Bleus. Mbappe has five more than former France superstar Thierry Henry, and the 27-year-old hasn't even reached his prime." Fox Sports add: "Kylian Mbappé is one goal shy of tying the French national team record — one of the most watched milestones in the history of French football." The combination of personal milestone, World Cup opener and a match France are expected to win comfortably makes this the most motivated goalscorer situation of the entire opening round.

Is this Senegal's best World Cup squad? Oddschecker note that for Sadio Mané "this is widely regarded as his final World Cup and a chance to bow out on the biggest stage." CBS Sports confirm: "Talisman Sadio Mane will be looking to make up for lost time after missing the 2022 edition with an injury. He has almost twice as many goals as any other player in Senegal's history with 55 in 128 international matches." Senegal have Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Ismaïla Sarr (Marseille) and Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) alongside Mané — a formidable attacking group.

What are France vs Senegal odds on FanDuel? The latest France vs Senegal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France as -220 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Senegal at +600 and a draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5 (-134/+110). France are the +460 co-favorites (along with Spain) to win the 2026 World Cup at FanDuel and are -220 favorites to win Group I.