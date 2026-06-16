France vs. Senegal World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 16)

France vs Senegal Picks in Summary

Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (+105)

Under 2.5 Goals (-113)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 3 p.m. ET today, France -- one of the tourney favorites -- opens its World Cup against Senegal.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: France vs. Senegal

Mbappé remains the focal point of France's attack and enters the World Cup with history within reach. He is already one of the most prolific scorers in World Cup history and remains France's primary goal threat and penalty taker.

In a match where France is expected to generate several quality chances, Mbappé is the most likely player on either side to find the net. His speed and movement should be particularly dangerous against a Senegal defense that will likely spend significant time without the ball.

You can make a strong case that France has the most attacking talent in the tourney, which makes this a scary bet. However, the French have rarely played open, attacking football under Didier Deschamps -- especially early in tournaments as they tend to grow into competitions.

Plus, Senegal is well-organized defensively and has the athleticism to limit clear-cut chances, particularly in a World Cup opener where both sides may prioritize avoiding an early mistake over playing aggressively.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.