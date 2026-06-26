Norway vs France Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

France 3-1 Norway · Mbappe scores · Haaland scores · Goals guaranteed 🇫🇷 3–1 🇳🇴

The match of Group I. Mbappe and Haaland are both on 4 goals, tied for the Golden Boot lead. Both need to win — France to cement top spot, Norway to overtake them. Neither team will sit back, and goals are virtually guaranteed.

Covers: "Norway's xG per shot of 0.19 leads all nations. Haaland is tied with Mbappe with seven shots on target. I simply can't see this being a low-scoring affair." Sportsgambler: "The 2.5 line has been covered in 11 consecutive France games."

RotoWire: "France are the better team by a clear margin, with a front line that should overwhelm a Norway defense — this projects as a 3-1." France's defensive quality with Saliba and Upamecano gives them the edge. Prediction: France 3-1 Norway. Mbappe scores. Haaland scores.