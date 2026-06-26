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Norway vs France Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Norway vs France Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I
Norway vs France Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
🏟️ TOMORROW 3:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOXBOROUGH MA · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel

Norway vs France: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

France -160 · Draw +350 · Norway +360 · O/U 2.5 · Both 6pts through · Top spot on line · Mbappe 4 WC goals · Haaland 4 WC goals · Over 2.5 covered 7 straight France games

Friday June 26, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇳🇴
Norway ML · FD
+360
Draw +350 · O/U 2.5
Mbappe -110 · Haaland ~+110 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇫🇷
France ML · FD
-160
⚡ MBAPPE vs HAALAND · GOLDEN BOOT RACE TIED 4 GOALS EACH · BOTH TEAMS 6PTS BOTH THROUGH · TOP SPOT ON THE LINE · OVER 2.5 COVERED 7 STRAIGHT FRANCE GAMES · ⚠️ CONFIRM HAALAND STARTS BEFORE BETTING
The match of the group stage. Both Mbappe and Haaland tied at 4 goals, tied with Messi at 7 shots on target — the Golden Boot race in microcosm. France (-160) are the clearer side but Norway have been lethal from limited chances. RotoWire projects 3-1 France. ⚠️ RotoWire notes Norway may rotate Haaland — confirm lineups before placing scorer bets.
Group I Standings · MD3 · Friday 3PM ET · Simultaneous: Senegal vs Iraq Toronto 3PM ET
🇫🇷 France · 6pts · +5 GD · 100% record · Mbappe 4 goals · beat SEN 3-1 · IRQ 3-0 · 2x WC winners
1st=
🇳🇴 Norway · 6pts · +4 GD · First WC since 1998 · Haaland 4 goals · beat IRQ 4-1 · SEN 3-2 · unbeaten 17 of 18
2nd=
🇸🇳 Senegal · 0pts · -2 GD · ELIMINATED (vs Iraq simultaneously)
3rd
🇮🇶 Iraq · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED (vs Senegal simultaneously)
4th

🎯 Prediction & Match Overview

France 3-1 Norway · Mbappe scores · Haaland scores · Goals guaranteed 🇫🇷 3–1 🇳🇴

The match of Group I. Mbappe and Haaland are both on 4 goals, tied for the Golden Boot lead. Both need to win — France to cement top spot, Norway to overtake them. Neither team will sit back, and goals are virtually guaranteed.

Covers: "Norway's xG per shot of 0.19 leads all nations. Haaland is tied with Mbappe with seven shots on target. I simply can't see this being a low-scoring affair." Sportsgambler: "The 2.5 line has been covered in 11 consecutive France games."

RotoWire: "France are the better team by a clear margin, with a front line that should overwhelm a Norway defense — this projects as a 3-1." France's defensive quality with Saliba and Upamecano gives them the edge. Prediction: France 3-1 Norway. Mbappe scores. Haaland scores.

📊 Key Stats & Trends
🇫🇷 France: 6pts · Mbappe 4 goals · Over 2.5 covered 7 STRAIGHT competitive games · BTTS in 6 of 7 recent · 11 consecutive games over 2.5 total · Dembele scored vs Iraq
🇳🇴 Norway: 6pts · Haaland 4 goals · 0.27 xG/shot leads ALL players WC 2026 · unbeaten 17 of 18 · ⚠️ Ryerson doubtful · ⚠️ Heggem questionable · ⚠️ Confirm Haaland not rested
⚔️ First EVER World Cup meeting · France 7W-4D-3L all-time vs Norway · Won 4-0 in 2014 friendly · Saliba vs Haaland: Premier League familiarity (Arsenal vs Man City)
🏟️ Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · 3PM ET · FOX · High 80s sunshine · ⚠️ Saliba questionable France · France expected close to full strength for top spot

📋 Predicted Lineups

⚠️ Projected lineups — not yet confirmed. Sources: Racing Post / Covers / Juvefc / Sportsgambler consensus. Confirm official XIs before placing scorer bets.
France 4-2-3-1 Didier Deschamps · close to full strength · top spot incentive ⚠️ Saliba questionable
4-2-3-1 · Deschamps
MBAPPÉ ⭐
ST · Real Madrid · 4 WC goals · -110 anytime
DEMBÉLÉ
RW · PSG
OLISE
CAM · Bayern
BARCOLA
LW · PSG
TCHOUAMÉNI
DM · Real Madrid
RABIOT
CM · AC Milan
KOUNDÉ
RB · Barcelona
SALIBA⚠️
RCB · Arsenal
UPAMECANO
LCB · Bayern
T. HERNANDEZ
LB · Al Hilal
MAIGNAN
GK · AC Milan
⚠️ Projected — confirm before betting · ⚠️ Saliba questionable · Mbappe leads · incredible bench depth (Thuram/Cherki/Doue/Kante)
🇫🇷 France Bench · Thuram · Cherki · Doue · Kante · Mateta · incredible depth
Thuram · InterCherki · Man CityDoue · PSGKante · FenerbahceMateta · Crystal Palace
Norway 4-3-3 Ståle Solbakken · must win for top spot · first WC since 1998 ⚠️ Ryerson doubtful · ⚠️ Heggem questionable · ⚠️ Confirm Haaland starts
MUST WIN FOR TOP SPOT
NUSA
RW · Dortmund
HAALAND⚠️ ⭐
ST · Man City · 4 WC goals · confirm starts
SØRLOTH
LW · Atletico
BERGE
MF · Brighton
ØDEGAARD ⭐ (c)
CAM · Arsenal · 9 assists
AURSNES
MF · Benfica
PEDERSEN
RB
AJER
RCB · Brentford
HEGGEM⚠️
LCB
MØLLER WOLFE
LB
NYLAND
GK · Stoke City
⚠️ Projected · ⚠️ Confirm Haaland starts (RotoWire: possible rotation) · ⚠️ Ryerson doubtful · ⚠️ Heggem questionable · Ødegaard 9 assists recent 10
🇳🇴 Norway Bench · Strand Larsen · Schjelderup · Bobb (Man City) · Ostigard · Thorstvedt
Strand Larsen ST (possible Haaland rotation)Schjelderup FWBobb · Man CityOstigard CB

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ FD PRIMARY · -160 · 2X WC WINNERS · SUPERIOR DEFENCE · SALIBA vs HAALAND · COVERS/ROTOWIRE · $10→$16.25
France Moneyline
-160
$10→$16.25

Covers: "France's defense has been outstanding. William Saliba will know exactly how to handle Haaland. The two have had some very interesting battles in the Premier League while playing for Arsenal and Manchester City." 2x WC winners. Superior squad depth. Mbappe 4 goals. $10→$16.25.

France -160 — primary. 2x WC winners. Saliba controls Haaland. $10→$16.25.
💎 SPORTSGAMBLER/LINEUPS PRIMARY · OVER 2.5 GOALS · 7 STRAIGHT FRANCE · 11 CONSECUTIVE TOTAL · BOTH HUNTING GOLDEN BOOT · CHECK FD FOR LIVE PRICE
Over 2.5 Goals
check FD
likely -130 to -167

Sportsgambler: "Over 2.5 Goals with confidence — covered in 7 consecutive France competitive games and 6 of the last 8 Norway matches. The 2.5 line has been covered in 11 consecutive France games." Lineups: "France is on an 11-0 Over run — we'll go with four goals at minimum. Over 3.5 (+165) is the primary best bet." Check FD for live O/U 2.5 and O/U 3.5 prices.

Over 2.5 goals — Sportsgambler/Lineups primary. 7 straight France. 11 consecutive total. Mbappe + Haaland both hunting Golden Boot. Check FD.
⭐ FD -110 · MBAPPE · 4 WC GOALS · FIRST SCORER IN 4 STRAIGHT WC GAMES · JUVEFC EXPLICIT · $10→$19.09
Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer
-110
Juvefc: "Mbappe has four goals in two World Cup appearances at this tournament and is France's primary outlet. He has been involved in every France attacking move of note and his pace against Norway's high defensive line presents a recurring threat. He is the standout anytime scorer selection." Lineups: "Mbappe scoring the first goal in four straight WC games makes his FGS (+350) vs anytime (-110) an interesting angle." $10→$19.09.
💎 FD ~+110 · HAALAND · 4 WC GOALS · 0.27 xG/SHOT LEADS ALL PLAYERS · ⚠️ CONFIRM STARTS · $10→$21
Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer ⚠️ Confirm
~+110
Sportsgambler: "Erling Haaland has finished with over 1.5 shots on goal in six straight games." Lineups: "Haaland scored 2+ goals in his last six World Cup matches including qualifiers." ⚠️ CONFIRM HE STARTS — RotoWire notes Norway may rotate given both sides are already qualified. If confirmed starting, ~+110 anytime is strong value for a player on 4 WC goals who leads all players in xG/shot. Check FD live price. $10→$21.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Norway vs France · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — France ML -160 (Covers/RotoWire primary · 2x WC winners · superior defence · $10→$16.25)
-160
💎 #2 — Over 2.5 Goals (7 straight France · 11 consecutive total · Mbappe + Haaland · check FD)
check FD
⭐ #3 — Mbappe Anytime -110 (4 WC goals · first scorer 4 straight WC · Juvefc explicit · $10→$19.09)
-110
💎 #4 — Haaland Anytime ~+110 (⚠️ confirm starts · 4 WC goals · 0.27 xG/shot leads all · $10→$21)
~+110
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · Norway vs France · 3PM ET FRIDAY · Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · FOX
Bet Norway vs France Now
France -160 · Over 2.5 goals · Mbappe -110 · Haaland ~+110 (confirm starts)
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · France -160 / Draw +350 / Norway +360 FD confirmed SportsLine Jun 26 · O/U 2.5 FD · Mbappe anytime -110 FD confirmed · Haaland ~+110 check FD live · ⚠️ Projected lineups — confirm before betting scorer markets · ⚠️ Haaland possible rotation (RotoWire) · ⚠️ Saliba questionable · ⚠️ Ryerson doubtful · ⚠️ Heggem questionable · Prediction: France 3-1 Norway · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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