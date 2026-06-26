Guardians vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Mariners Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (42-39) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-41)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Mariners.TV

Guardians vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-108) | SEA: (-108)

CLE: (-108) | SEA: (-108) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158)

CLE: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 6-3, 4.05 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 2-6, 5.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (6-3) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (2-6) will get the nod for the Mariners. Cantillo's team is 12-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cantillo's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Mariners are 3-9-0 ATS in Castillo's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have a 1-2 record in Castillo's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (61.3%)

Guardians vs Mariners Moneyline

The Guardians vs Mariners moneyline has Cleveland as a -108 favorite, while Seattle is a -108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Mariners Spread

Guardians vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Mariners game on June 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 21-20 when favored by -108 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 77 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 39-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have put together a 2-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Seattle has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-40-3).

The Mariners have a 29-52-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .388. He's batting .269 on the season.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Travis Bazzana is batting .261 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Steven Kwan is batting .211 with a .259 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Kwan enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with a double and two walks.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .233 with a .328 OBP and 27 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has put up a slugging percentage of .423, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena has 77 hits with a .371 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .435.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .258.

Cole Young is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Mariners Head to Head

3/29/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/28/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/27/2026: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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