FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Guardians vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Guardians vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Mariners Game Info

  • Cleveland Guardians (42-39) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-41)
  • Date: Friday, June 26, 2026
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
  • Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Mariners.TV

Guardians vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CLE: (-108) | SEA: (-108)
  • Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | SEA: -1.5 (+158)
  • Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 6-3, 4.05 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 2-6, 5.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (6-3) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (2-6) will get the nod for the Mariners. Cantillo's team is 12-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cantillo's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Mariners are 3-9-0 ATS in Castillo's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have a 1-2 record in Castillo's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (61.3%)

Guardians vs Mariners Moneyline

  • The Guardians vs Mariners moneyline has Cleveland as a -108 favorite, while Seattle is a -108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Mariners Spread

Guardians vs Mariners Over/Under

  • A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Mariners game on June 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Mariners Betting Trends

  • The Guardians have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • Cleveland has a record of 21-20 when favored by -108 or more this year.
  • Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 77 chances this season.
  • The Guardians have posted a record of 39-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mariners have put together a 2-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Seattle has gone 2-5 (28.6%).
  • The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-40-3).
  • The Mariners have a 29-52-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

  • Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .388. He's batting .269 on the season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 107th in slugging.
  • Travis Bazzana is batting .261 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .357.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .211 with a .259 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.
  • Kwan enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with a double and two walks.
  • Kyle Manzardo is batting .233 with a .328 OBP and 27 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

  • Julio Rodriguez has put up a slugging percentage of .423, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.
  • Randy Arozarena has 77 hits with a .371 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .435.
  • Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
  • Josh Naylor has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .258.
  • Cole Young is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Mariners Head to Head

  • 3/29/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 3/28/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
  • 3/27/2026: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
  • 3/26/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
  • 8/31/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 8/30/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
  • 8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
  • 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
  • 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
  • 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup