Norway vs England Best Bets & Player Prop Guide: Will Erling Haaland Score 2+ Goals?

A dedicated prop bet guide · The case for and against · All odds FanDuel

⚡ HAALAND JUST SCORED A BRACE IN HIS LAST MATCH AGAINST BRAZIL · 7 GOALS IN 5 GAMES, CO-LEADING THE GOLDEN BOOT RACE · ENGLAND HAS KEPT JUST 2 CLEAN SHEETS IN 5 MATCHES · SURPRISINGLY, KANE IS ACTUALLY THE SHORTER PRICE TO SCORE 2+ ON THIS BOARD AT +550 · KICKOFF 5PM ET TOMORROW

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 5PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium · FOX England -215 to advance · Both teams to score favored at -172 → SF vs ARG/SUI

📖 The Short Answer

FanDuel prices Erling Haaland's multi-goal chance at +750 for 90 minutes plus stoppage time, or +650 if you want coverage through extra time as well. That implies roughly a 1-in-9 chance across the standard market — a genuine longshot, but not an unreasonable one given who we're talking about. He just did exactly this in his last match.

✅ The Case For Yes

He just did it. Haaland scored twice in the final 11 minutes against Brazil — a 79th-minute header and a 90th-minute thunderbolt — to send Norway into their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal. That's not ancient history; it's his most recent outing. England's defense is genuinely vulnerable. Just 2 clean sheets in 5 matches, and 5 goals conceded overall. This isn't a defense that's shut teams out consistently. The right-back situation favors Norway specifically. Jarell Quansah is suspended and Reece James still hasn't trained, meaning Djed Spence or Ezri Konsa fills in — neither offers the same attacking outlet, which could push more of England's defensive attention elsewhere and open space centrally for exactly the kind of service Ødegaard provides. He's due for a historic milestone. A goal tomorrow makes him the first European to score in his first five World Cup games since Gerd Müller in 1970 — extra motivation on top of everything else.

⚖️ The Case For No

Multi-goal games are rare even for elite strikers. Across his 5 tournament matches, Haaland has managed a brace just once (against Brazil) — meaning even at his current scoring pace, a single match with 2+ goals has happened in roughly 1 of 5 opportunities so far. England has real quality centre-backs even accounting for the RB uncertainty — John Stones and (if fit) Marc Guéhi are both capable of limiting an elite striker's service in the middle of the pitch specifically. This is the biggest stage yet. A World Cup quarterfinal carries pressure that group-stage and early-knockout matches don't, and defenses tend to be more disciplined and organized the deeper a tournament goes. Interestingly, the market actually favors Kane for this exact prop. Kane's own 2+ goals price sits at +550, shorter than Haaland's +750 — a genuine signal the market doesn't view Haaland as the more likely multi-goal scorer in this specific match, despite his tournament-leading tally.

📋 Full Related Prop Board — FanDuel

Erling Haaland · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Norway vs England To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +750 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +650 Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only +120 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +110 To Score a Hat-Trick 90 min only +4000 To Score a Hat-Trick — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +3000 First Goalscorer Single-winner market +430 1+ Shots on Target Near-certainty given his role -600 2+ Shots on Target A useful volume-based supporting bet -135 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

🆚 How Haaland Compares to Kane on This Exact Prop

🇳🇴 Haaland Market 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kane +750 To Score 2+ +550 ⭐ +120 Anytime -105 ⭐ 7 goals Tournament 6 goals ⭐ Denotes the shorter (more favored) price on each market

🤔 Why Is Kane Favored Over Haaland Here? Kane is favored on both the anytime and multi-goal markets despite having one fewer tournament goal than Haaland — likely reflecting England's overall attacking quality edge and the expectation that England controls more of the match, generating more total scoring opportunities for their striker even if Haaland's individual ceiling remains higher.

🎯 Our Verdict

Lean Small-Stake Yes A genuine longshot at +750, but the combination of his current form, a weakened England right side, and a defense that hasn't kept many clean sheets makes this a live outcome worth a small stake — not a core betting pillar. Confidence LOW-MEDIUM If you're building a ticket around this match, Haaland's straightforward Anytime Goalscorer price (+120) remains the more efficient way to back him — the 2+ market is best treated as a smaller, standalone longshot bet rather than a foundation piece.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Erling Haaland Props · Norway vs England · Tomorrow · 5PM ET Bet Erling Haaland Props on FanDuel Now To Score 2+ +750 · Anytime +120 · First Goalscorer +430

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Erling Haaland to score 2 or more goals: +750 (90 min) / +650 (incl. ET) · anytime goalscorer +120 (90 min) / +110 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +4000 (90 min) / +3000 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +430 · 1+ shots on target -600 · 2+ shots on target -135 · Harry Kane to score 2+ goals: +550 (90 min) / +500 (incl. ET), shorter than Haaland's price · Haaland scored a brace in his last match against Brazil (79th and 90th minute) to send Norway into their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal · 7 tournament goals, co-leading the Golden Boot race · England has kept just 2 clean sheets in 5 matches · Jarell Quansah suspended and Reece James unfit for England, weakening their right side · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tomorrow, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER