2026 Cornhusker Handicap Preview

Key Takeaways:

The Cornhusker brings together a deep mix of proven stakes horses and rising contenders, creating a wide-open renewal where current form may matter more than reputation.

Tactical speed looks especially valuable in a race without a clear pace picture, giving versatile runners a chance to adapt instead of getting locked into one style.

Cornishman has all the pieces for a repeat: local experience, winning form, and the tactical versatility to work out whatever trip the race demands.

Heroic Move enters in sharp form after his Steve Sexton Mile win, and his ability to win from either on or off the pace makes him a dangerous fit at this level.

Gigante remains an intriguing price play, returning to dirt for a trainer who knows this race well and likely getting the honest pace he needs to finish strongly.

The only graded-stakes race of the year at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, is the Grade 3 Cornhusker Handicap, a $300,000 race for horses aged three and up. The race happens Saturday, July 11, and it drew a field of nine to contend. As usual, the race is a mix of well-proven stakes horses, new faces at the level, and runners who are trying to find their way to rediscover their back class.

The morning-line favorite in the field of nine is Navajo Warrior, who broke through last out in the Pimlico Special (G3). His in-form foes include Steve Sexton Mile (G3) winner Heroic Move, local stakes winner and defending Cornhusker champion Cornishman, and hard-trying San Siro, who was most recently third in the Pimlico Special.

The Cornhusker Handicap was originally run at Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha, Nebraska, from 1966 until that track closed after the 1995 season. It was not run in 1996, but made its reappearance at Prairie Meadows a year later. Its highest-profile winners include 1984 Preakness winner Gate Dancer (1985), 1991 Horse of the Year Black Tie Affair (1991), 2005 Dubai World Cup winner Roses in May (2004), 2012 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Fort Larned (2012), and 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go (2021).

Cornhusker Handicap Information

Race Date: Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 11 Track : Churchill Downs

: Churchill Downs Post Time : 9:24 p.m. Central Daylight Time

: 9:24 p.m. Central Daylight Time Distance : 1 1/8 miles

: 1 1/8 miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds and upward

: three-year-olds and upward Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2026 Cornhusker Handicap Draw and Odds

This is the official field for the Cornhusker, including post positions, trainers, and jockeys. Morning-line odds will be added when Churchill Downs releases that information.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Bullard Michael McCarthy Kazushi Kimura 6-1 2 Render Judgment Kenny McPeek Emmanuel Esquivel 12-1 3 Heroic Move Robertino Diodoro Ramon Vazquez 4-1 4 Cornishman Dan McFarlane Elvin Gonzalez 9-2 5 San Siro Brendan Walsh Florent Geroux 5-1 6 Gigante Steve Asmussen Mike Smith 8-1 7 Spellmaker Heather Irion Reynier Arrieta 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cornhusker Handicap Prep Race Results

Five of the nine runners in the Cornhusker come out of stakes races. A pair shorten up after going 1 3/16 miles in the Pimlico Special at Laurel on May 15: Navajo Warrior led that race at every call, while San Siro chased on for third. The other runner coming out of a graded stakes is Heroic Move, who rallied from well off the pace to score in the Steve Sexton Mile (G3) on May 25 at Lone Star.

Two others come out of ungraded stakes races. Cornishman ran to the money in the Jim and Sandra Rasmussen on June 13 at Prairie Meadows, prompting the pace before winning by a length in the end. Gigante rallied for third in the Texas Turf Classic on June 27 and now switches back to the dirt.

Three horses come out of allowance company in their most recent starts. Render Judgment turns back after clearing his first-level condition by a head in a 1 3/16-mile race at Churchill Downs on June 13. Spenard also just cleared his first-level condition, rallying and drawing off to win by 7 ¼ lengths in a 1 1/16-mile race at Prairie Meadows on June 19. Bullard was most recently defeated as the favorite in a second-level dirt mile at Churchill; he stalked the pace and plugged on for third.

Spellmaker, the longest shot on the morning line, comes out of a $100,000 maiden claiming dirt mile at Churchill Downs. He stalked the pace and held steady in the lane to win by two lengths.

Cornhusker Handicap Contenders

These are the contenders entered in the Cornhusker:

Bullard: This horse has back class, with a win in the Bob Hope (G3) as a juvenile in 2024. However, he hasn’t won since then. He has come close on several occasions, and rides a trio of in-the-money finishes into this race. He was off the board in his only try at 1 ⅛ miles so far. The pedigree is interesting but not a slam-dunk: he is by Gun Runner, and his dam is out of a half-sister to excellent stamina influence Better Than Honour – though that half-sister Smolensk also produced Can the Man, a sprinter who has produced sprinters. All in all, he looks possible for a piece underneath, but a win could be a lot to ask. Render Judgment: He contested the Kentucky Derby trail at ages two and three, but after a 17th-place finish in last year’s run for the roses, he took the rest of the year off and dropped back to allowance company for this year. There he found his level, and finally cleared his one-other-than last out. That happened at 1 3/16 miles; he has hit the board twice in four starts over this 1 ⅛-mile distance, and his pace versatility is interesting, but he still has a lot of class to prove. Heroic Move: This six-year-old is a cozy fit for this level, and finished second in this race last year. He comes into the race in good form once again, off a win in the Steve Sexton Mile (G3) – the race he finished third in last year in his final start before the Cornhusker. He won last out from way off a flying pace, though he has also been able to win from closer up, so he’s not wedded to the deep-closing style. In short, he looks well spotted. Cornishman: Last year’s winner comes into the race in good form: he won the Gus Fonner at Fonner in April, freshened almost two months, and then won the local prep. Both of those races were over sloppy tracks, and his win in this race came over ground rated good, but he has been able to run well over fast dirt as well. His tactical versatility is a positive, as is both his local experience and his jockey’s. San Siro: San Siro has yet to break through at the graded-stakes level, but he hasn’t been far away in recent runs, either. He is coming off three straight third-place finishes in Grade 3 races, all at this distance or longer, so he should be fit. He hasn’t won yet at 1 ⅛ miles, but does have wins going shorter and longer, meaning there isn’t a major reason to think he can’t win at this distance. But, he always seems to find one or two too good at this level, meaning he makes more sense underneath. Gigante: He has done most of his running on the grass, but he can run on the dirt as well: he is 8-for-30 and a millionaire on the lawn, but he is 4-for-6 on the dirt, with a third in the Steve Sexton Mile (G3) two back despite a rough trip. His best chance will be if horses who can show speed do, since he does his best work from midpack or further pack when getting some pace to close into. But, if he gets that setup, there’s quite a bit to like, especially coming from the barn of Steve Asmussen, who has won this race three times before and is generally strong with turf-to-dirt moves. Spellmaker: The least experienced horse in the field, Spellmaker has run just four times. He broke his maiden last out for a $100,000 tag at Churchill, though this won’t be his first time against winners – he debuted in allowance company at Fairmount last year and ran a well-beaten fifth in the St. Louis Derby second out. Spellmaker was closer to the pace last out than he had been before, suggesting he should get a forward trip, and this son of Gun Runner has the pedigree to stretch out to 1 ⅛ miles. Even with that upside, though … he needs to take a huge step forward off his form so far, and would be more interesting in allowance company than this level. Navajo Warrior: He took the Pimlico Special in frontrunning fashion last out in his stakes debut – but he can also win from a stalking spot. And, though that win last out came in his graded-stakes debut, the horse he beat in an allowance two back at Gulfstream was last year’s Preakness runner-up Gosger – so he beat a stakes-quality horse in that spot. The question is whether he can hold his form from his last two starts; if he does, he is a serious threat, and Saffie Joseph, Jr. tends to ship well, though the price will be short, and depending on how his foes go, he may have to go faster early than he did last out. Spenard: Cornishman’s stablemate in the Dan McFarlane barn, Spenard is a local who has hit the board in all five of his starts at Prairie Meadows. However, he has yet to prove as good as his stablemate – though he won last out (as such a tight condition-book fit that one might wonder if the race had been written for him!), he has been clearly beaten by Cornishman whenever they’ve run against each other in stakes or higher-priced allowance company.

Cornhusker Handicap: 3 Best Bets

These are the three best bets in the 2026 Cornhusker Handicap:

1. Cornishman (9-2)

Cornishman won this race last year and is in good form for the repeat bid. He comes into the race on a three-win streak, including a length score in the local prep on June 13. In a race where the pace is up in the air – there are several horses who can show speed, but there aren’t a bunch of one-way speeds – a horse with some tactical versatility appeals. Cornishman has that; he usually finds a stalking or tracking spot, but proved two back in his score at Fonner that he could settle back and come roaring home if needed, too.

The fact that Cornishman is trained by a local should help the price, too. The race features out-of-towners coming in for trainers like Steve Asmussen, Kenny McPeek, Brendan Walsh, Michael McCarthy, Saffie Joseph … whereas he is trained by Dan McFarlane, a trainer having a great Prairie Meadows meet so far, but who is only a regular presence at smaller tracks like Turf Paradise and Prairie. And, with proven stamina and ability to handle the local course, he has all the right pieces without having to pay the big-name barn tax at the windows.

2. Heroic Move (4-1)

Heroic Move is another horse who has an appealing dimension of pace versatility. He rallied from last to first to win the Steve Sexton Mile last out, but has been able to win from closer up to the pace – or even straight-up disputing it, as he did in a stakes win at Sunland last year. That gives Ramon Vazquez plenty of options, and though Vazquez didn’t ride Heroic Move last out at Lone Star, he has been in the irons enough to have built a good rapport with the Robertino Diodoro trainee.

The 1 ⅛-mile distance is a good one for Heroic Move: in eight starts, he has been in the exacta four times, including a neck second to Cornishman in this very race last year, just missing after having to do the dirty work on the pace. Vazquez has tended to ride Heroic Move more tactically than he was ridden in this race last year, however, meaning he is less likely to have to do the dirty work on the pace, and thus may have just a little more in the tank in the final furlong than last year.

3. Gigante (8-1)

Though Gigante has done far more running on the turf, he is no slouch on the dirt. He won an upper-level allowance on the Lone Star dirt three back. And though he has tables to turn on Heroic Move from the Steve Sexton Mile two back, Gigante has room to improve. He was roughed at the start and had to deal with traffic into the lane that day as well, and still ran on smartly for third, beaten 2 ¼ lengths for the whole thing. Though he was beaten next out on the grass, he was still a solid third, a good enough effort to suggest he is holding his form.

The connections of Gigante appeal as well. Trainer Steve Asmussen knows what it takes to win this race, since he has done so three times already, as recently as two years ago. Mike Smith takes the call to ride; he is coming down to ride three horses over the weekend, all nice ones for the Asmussen barn. And though Gigante is more accustomed to a mile on the main track, he is a winner at 1 ⅛ miles on the lawn, giving some confidence that he can stretch out when trying that distance on dirt. Especially if the front end gets a little feisty, Gigante should be finishing well.

Cornhusker Handicap FAQ

Q: When is the Cornhusker Handicap?

A: The Cornhusker happens Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 9:24 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

Q: Where is the Cornhusker Handicap?

A: The Cornhusker Handicap happens at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Cornhusker Handicap?

A: Four trainers are tied with three victories in the Cornhusker: Albert Vizcaya, Jack Van Berg, Brad Cox, and Steve Asmussen. Asmussen, whose most recent win came with Red Route One in 2024, can take the record alone if Gigante wins in 2026.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Cornhusker Handicap?

A: Off of a breakthrough victory in the Pimlico Special last out, Navajo Warrior is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Cornhusker Handicap. He is likely to hold at the top of the market between his sharp current form, his tactical speed, and trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr.’s strong record when shipping horses out for stakes races.

Q: Who is the best Cornhusker Handicap jockey?

A: Larry Durousseau is the all-time leader, with four consecutive victories between 1967 and 1970. All of the jockeys in the 2026 edition are looking for their first win in the race. Only two of the jockeys are regular riders at Prairie Meadows this season: Elvin Gonzalez (Cornishman) and Israel Hernandez (Spenard).

Q: Who won the Cornhusker Handicap in 2025?

A: Cornishman won the 2025 Cornhusker Handicap for trainer Dan McFarlane and jockey Glenn Corbett. McFarlane brings Cornishman back with Elvin Gonzalez in the irons this year. McFarlane also sends out Spenard, ridden by Israel Hernandez. Corbett is still riding at Prairie Meadows, but does not have a mount in the Cornhusker this year.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.