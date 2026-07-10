When Is the MLB All-Star Game? 2026 All-Star Game Betting Odds, Rosters, Schedule and Info

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is almost here, bringing baseball's biggest stars to Philadelphia for the annual Midsummer Classic.

Whether you're looking for the game schedule, rosters, or the latest betting odds, here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds, Rosters, Schedule and Info

When Is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Citizens Bank Park stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MLB All-Star Week Schedule

All-Star Week features several events before Tuesday night's game.

Date Event Friday, July 10 HBCU Swingman Classic Saturday, July 11 - Tuesday, July 14 All-Star Village Saturday, July 11 MLB Draft Sunday, July 12 All-Star Sunday Sunday, July 12 All-Star Futures Games Sunday, July 12 All-Star 3-on-3 Monday, July 13 Home Run Derby View Full Table ChevronDown

MLB All-Star Game Rosters

The complete American League and National League rosters have already been announced.

Some of the biggest names expected to participate include:

American League

Bobby Witt Jr.

Mike Trout

Aaron Judge

Yordan Alvarez

Junior Caminero

National League

Shohei Ohtani

Juan Soto

Freddie Freeman

Bryce Harper

Paul Skenes

MLB has also begun announcing roster replacements as players withdraw because of injuries or scheduling considerations.

How Are MLB All-Stars Selected?

MLB uses a combination of fan voting, player voting, and league selections.

Fans vote for the starting position players.

Players help select reserve position players.

The Commissioner's Office fills out the remainder of the roster.

Every MLB team receives at least one All-Star representative.

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