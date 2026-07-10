Spain vs Belgium: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
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🥇 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · FIRST GOALSCORER · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Spain vs Belgium · Today, Friday July 10 · Kickoff 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood · FOX
Spain vs Belgium: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets
Full first goalscorer board · Who breaks the deadlock · All odds FanDuel
Oyarzabal +390 · Yamal +480 · Ferran Torres +550
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · OYARZABAL'S +390 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH YAMAL RIGHT BEHIND AT +480 DESPITE A QUIET TOURNAMENT · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +1400, THE SAME PRICE AS KEVIN DE BRUYNE — A GENUINE SIGNAL OF HOW TIGHT THIS COULD START · KICKOFF 3PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium · FOX
Spain -355 to advance · Kevin De Bruyne confirmed returning
→ SF vs FRA/MAR
⚠️
Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market
Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
Mikel Oyarzabal's +390 sits alone at the top of this board, a clear reflection of his status as Spain's most consistent finisher this tournament with 4 goals. Lamine Yamal follows at +480 — still comfortably the second-shortest price despite a genuinely quiet tournament by his own standards, a sign the market still respects his ceiling even in a down stretch. Ferran Torres (+550) and Nico Williams (+650) round out Spain's next tier.
On Belgium's side, Romelu Lukaku's +900 (tied with Alex Baena) sits ahead of confirmed starter Charles De Ketelaere at +1300, continuing the pattern we've seen across Belgium's goalscorer markets all week — the market simply trusts Lukaku's proven scoring instincts even in a bench role. One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer sits at +1400, the exact same price as Kevin De Bruyne — a genuine signal that a cagey, goalless opening stretch is viewed as roughly as likely as Belgium's most creative player breaking the deadlock himself.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇪🇸 Spain ScorersOyarzabal holds the board's outright shortest price
Mikel Oyarzabal FW
Spain's leading scorer, board favorite · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+390
Lamine Yamal FW
Second-shortest despite a quiet tournament
+480
Ferran Torres FW
Impact option, ahead of Nico Williams
+550
Nico Williams FW
Explosive wide impact option
+650
Mikel Merino MF
Scored the stoppage-time winner vs Portugal
+750
Dani Olmo MF
Barcelona teammate and mentor to Yamal
+800
Alex Baena FW
Tied with Lukaku for the biggest Belgium/Spain crossover price
+900
Fabián Ruiz MF
Midfield rotation option
+1200
Pedri · Rodri MF
Deep-lying midfield options
+1900 / +2000
Pedro Porro RB
Attacking full-back option
+2200
Marc Cucurella · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte DEF
Set-piece and defensive options
+2700 / +3500
🇧🇪 Belgium ScorersLukaku is the market's real top Belgium play
Romelu Lukaku FW · Likely bench role
Shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY
No player in this match is remotely as likely to be the one who breaks the deadlock — his 4 tournament goals lead the entire Spanish squad, and he's the clear standout on this board.
Verdict · Confirmed +390, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest single-name pick on this board.
⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Still A High-Ceiling Option
Lamine Yamal — First Goalscorer
Second-shortest despite a quiet stretch
+480
$10→$58
Just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament, but he remains the market's second choice — a real reflection of the ceiling that hasn't gone anywhere, and a quarterfinal is exactly the stage where a talent like his tends to show up.
Verdict · Confirmed +480, high-ceiling second option · 1 unit
A breakout moment is overdue.
⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge
No Goalscorer
Same price as De Bruyne
+1400
$10→$150
A genuine coverage bet if you're worried about a cagey, low-event opening 90 given Spain's defensive discipline and Belgium's midfield still adjusting — the market rates this roughly as likely as Belgium's most creative player breaking through himself.
Verdict · Confirmed +1400, a real hedge option · Small stake only
Priced identically to De Bruyne.
⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Belgium's Actual Top Play
Romelu Lukaku — First Goalscorer
Shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere
+900
$10→$100
A longshot given his likely bench role limits his window to score first specifically, but the market's continued preference for him over the confirmed starter says a lot about his proven instincts.
Verdict · Confirmed +900, Belgium's clear top play · Small stake only
A genuine longshot if Belgium falls behind early.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Spain vs Belgium · Today 3PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal
Board's shortest price · 2 units
+390
⭐⭐ Lamine Yamal
High-ceiling second option · 1 unit
+480
⭐ No Goalscorer
Real hedge, same price as De Bruyne · Small stake only
+1400
⭐ Romelu Lukaku
Belgium's real top play · Small stake only
+900
🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes
Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime
Bigger payouts for the same core read
Oyarzabal's anytime price is +120 versus +390 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer.
The Trade-Off
Only one winner per match, no partial credit
Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats.
⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +390 · Lamine Yamal +480 · Ferran Torres +550 · Nico Williams +650 · Mikel Merino +750 · Dani Olmo +800 · Romelu Lukaku +900 · Alex Baena +900 · Fabian Ruiz +1200 · Charles De Ketelaere +1300 · No Goalscorer +1400 · Kevin De Bruyne +1400 · Dodi Lukebakio +1500 · Leandro Trossard +1600 · Jeremy Doku +1700 · Pedri +1900 · Hans Vanaken +1900 · Rodri +2000 · Pedro Porro +2200 · Youri Tielemans +2200 · Maxim De Cuyper +2500 · Marc Cucurella +2700 · Pau Cubarsi +3500 · Aymeric Laporte +3500 · Nicolas Raskin +3500 · Brandon Mechele +6500 · Nathan Ngoy +6500 · Timothy Castagne +7500 · Spain To Advance -355 / Belgium +270 · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Who will score the first goal in today’s Spain vs Belgium match? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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