Spain vs Belgium First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal

Full first goalscorer board · Who breaks the deadlock · All odds FanDuel

⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · OYARZABAL'S +390 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH YAMAL RIGHT BEHIND AT +480 DESPITE A QUIET TOURNAMENT · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +1400, THE SAME PRICE AS KEVIN DE BRUYNE — A GENUINE SIGNAL OF HOW TIGHT THIS COULD START · KICKOFF 3PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium · FOX Spain -355 to advance · Kevin De Bruyne confirmed returning → SF vs FRA/MAR

⚠️ Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

Mikel Oyarzabal's +390 sits alone at the top of this board, a clear reflection of his status as Spain's most consistent finisher this tournament with 4 goals. Lamine Yamal follows at +480 — still comfortably the second-shortest price despite a genuinely quiet tournament by his own standards, a sign the market still respects his ceiling even in a down stretch. Ferran Torres (+550) and Nico Williams (+650) round out Spain's next tier.

On Belgium's side, Romelu Lukaku's +900 (tied with Alex Baena) sits ahead of confirmed starter Charles De Ketelaere at +1300, continuing the pattern we've seen across Belgium's goalscorer markets all week — the market simply trusts Lukaku's proven scoring instincts even in a bench role. One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer sits at +1400, the exact same price as Kevin De Bruyne — a genuine signal that a cagey, goalless opening stretch is viewed as roughly as likely as Belgium's most creative player breaking the deadlock himself.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇪🇸 Spain Scorers Oyarzabal holds the board's outright shortest price Mikel Oyarzabal FW Spain's leading scorer, board favorite · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +390 Lamine Yamal FW Second-shortest despite a quiet tournament +480 Ferran Torres FW Impact option, ahead of Nico Williams +550 Nico Williams FW Explosive wide impact option +650 Mikel Merino MF Scored the stoppage-time winner vs Portugal +750 Dani Olmo MF Barcelona teammate and mentor to Yamal +800 Alex Baena FW Tied with Lukaku for the biggest Belgium/Spain crossover price +900 Fabián Ruiz MF Midfield rotation option +1200 Pedri · Rodri MF Deep-lying midfield options +1900 / +2000 Pedro Porro RB Attacking full-back option +2200 Marc Cucurella · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte DEF Set-piece and defensive options +2700 / +3500 🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers Lukaku is the market's real top Belgium play Romelu Lukaku FW · Likely bench role Shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY +900 Charles De Ketelaere ST · Confirmed starter Full 90-minute window unlike Lukaku +1300 Kevin De Bruyne AM · Confirmed returning Same price as No Goalscorer +1400 Dodi Lukebakio FW Battling Doku for the final wing spot +1500 Leandro Trossard FW Strong all-round tournament form +1600 Jeremy Doku FW Explosive dribbler, genuine starting doubt +1700 Hans Vanaken MF · Confirmed starter Confirmed over Raskin in the double pivot +1900 Youri Tielemans MF · Captain Dropping deeper following the midfield reshuffle +2200 Maxim De Cuyper LB Overlapping full-back option +2500 Nicolas Raskin MF Now likely dropping to the bench +3500 Brandon Mechele · Nathan Ngoy · Timothy Castagne DEF Longest prices on the board +6500 / +7500 No Goalscorer Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes +1400 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Shortest Price Mikel Oyarzabal — First Goalscorer Spain's most consistent finisher this tournament +390 $10→$49 No player in this match is remotely as likely to be the one who breaks the deadlock — his 4 tournament goals lead the entire Spanish squad, and he's the clear standout on this board. Verdict · Confirmed +390, board favorite · 2 units The clearest single-name pick on this board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Still A High-Ceiling Option Lamine Yamal — First Goalscorer Second-shortest despite a quiet stretch +480 $10→$58 Just 1 goal in 5 games this tournament, but he remains the market's second choice — a real reflection of the ceiling that hasn't gone anywhere, and a quarterfinal is exactly the stage where a talent like his tends to show up. Verdict · Confirmed +480, high-ceiling second option · 1 unit A breakout moment is overdue. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge No Goalscorer Same price as De Bruyne +1400 $10→$150 A genuine coverage bet if you're worried about a cagey, low-event opening 90 given Spain's defensive discipline and Belgium's midfield still adjusting — the market rates this roughly as likely as Belgium's most creative player breaking through himself. Verdict · Confirmed +1400, a real hedge option · Small stake only Priced identically to De Bruyne. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Belgium's Actual Top Play Romelu Lukaku — First Goalscorer Shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere +900 $10→$100 A longshot given his likely bench role limits his window to score first specifically, but the market's continued preference for him over the confirmed starter says a lot about his proven instincts. Verdict · Confirmed +900, Belgium's clear top play · Small stake only A genuine longshot if Belgium falls behind early.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Spain vs Belgium · Today 3PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal Board's shortest price · 2 units +390 ⭐⭐ Lamine Yamal High-ceiling second option · 1 unit +480 ⭐ No Goalscorer Real hedge, same price as De Bruyne · Small stake only +1400 ⭐ Romelu Lukaku Belgium's real top play · Small stake only +900

🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime Bigger payouts for the same core read Oyarzabal's anytime price is +120 versus +390 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer. The Trade-Off Only one winner per match, no partial credit Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats. ⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Belgium First Goalscorer · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET Bet First Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Oyarzabal +390 · Yamal +480 · Lukaku +900

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +390 · Lamine Yamal +480 · Ferran Torres +550 · Nico Williams +650 · Mikel Merino +750 · Dani Olmo +800 · Romelu Lukaku +900 · Alex Baena +900 · Fabian Ruiz +1200 · Charles De Ketelaere +1300 · No Goalscorer +1400 · Kevin De Bruyne +1400 · Dodi Lukebakio +1500 · Leandro Trossard +1600 · Jeremy Doku +1700 · Pedri +1900 · Hans Vanaken +1900 · Rodri +2000 · Pedro Porro +2200 · Youri Tielemans +2200 · Maxim De Cuyper +2500 · Marc Cucurella +2700 · Pau Cubarsi +3500 · Aymeric Laporte +3500 · Nicolas Raskin +3500 · Brandon Mechele +6500 · Nathan Ngoy +6500 · Timothy Castagne +7500 · Spain To Advance -355 / Belgium +270 · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER