Spain vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks, Predictions & Best Bets Today World Cup

Spain vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
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⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Spain vs Belgium · Today, Friday July 10 · Kickoff 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood · FOX
Spain vs Belgium: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
Oyarzabal +120 · Yamal +145 · Ferran Torres +170
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · OYARZABAL +120 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S FAVORITE, SPAIN'S LEADING SCORER WITH 4 TOURNAMENT GOALS · YAMAL +145 RIGHT BEHIND DESPITE JUST 1 GOAL IN 5 GAMES THIS TOURNAMENT · LUKAKU'S +280 IS SHORTER THAN CONFIRMED STARTER DE KETELAERE'S +430, REFLECTING HIS 3-STRAIGHT-GAME SCORING STREAK OFF THE BENCH · FULL BOARD DOWN TO CASTAGNE +2700
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium · FOX
Spain -355 to advance · Spain hasn't conceded a goal all tournament
→ SF vs FRA/MAR
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Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Zeno Debast remains out for Belgium, and the Doku-vs-Lukebakio battle for the final wing spot is still genuinely unresolved.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 27 players deep, and it's led by Mikel Oyarzabal at +120 — Spain's leading scorer this tournament with 4 goals, and the clear standout on a board otherwise crowded with talent. Lamine Yamal sits right behind at +145 despite a genuinely quiet tournament by his own standards (just 1 goal in 5 games), a reflection of how much residual respect the market still holds for his ceiling even in a down stretch.
On Belgium's side, the most interesting name isn't the confirmed starter. Charles De Ketelaere (+430) is expected to lead the line after his brace against the USA, but Romelu Lukaku's +280 is shorter — a direct reflection of his scoring streak off the bench in three consecutive matches. Kevin De Bruyne, confirmed returning to the XI, sits at +450, while Leandro Trossard and Dodi Lukebakio (both +500) round out Belgium's next tier.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇪🇸 Spain ScorersUnbeaten, 0 goals conceded all tournament
Mikel Oyarzabal FW
Spain's leading scorer, board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+120
Lamine Yamal FW
Just 1 goal in 5 games, "growing into" the tournament
+145
Ferran Torres FW
Impact option, priced ahead of Nico Williams
+170
Nico Williams FW
Explosive wide impact option
+210
Mikel Merino MF
Scored the stoppage-time winner vs Portugal
+250
Dani Olmo MF
Barcelona teammate and mentor to Yamal
+260
Alex Baena FW
Also Spain's busiest set-piece taker
+280
Fabián Ruiz MF
Midfield rotation option
+410
Rodri · Pedri MF
Deep-lying midfield options
+700
Pedro Porro RB
Attacking full-back option
+800
Marc Cucurella LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1000
Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte CB
Set-piece aerial options
+1300
🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers13 goals scored across their last 5 matches
Romelu Lukaku FW · Likely bench role
Scored off the bench in 3 straight games · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY
+280
Charles De Ketelaere ST · Confirmed starter
Scored a brace vs USA
+430
Kevin De Bruyne AM · Confirmed returning
Rested vs USA, back for the biggest test
+450
Dodi Lukebakio · Leandro Trossard FW
Battling for the final wing spot
+500
Jeremy Doku FW
Explosive wide dribbler, genuine starting doubt
+550
Hans Vanaken MF · Confirmed starter
Confirmed over Raskin in the double pivot
+600
Youri Tielemans MF · Captain
Dropping deeper following the midfield reshuffle
+700
Maxim De Cuyper LB
Overlapping full-back option
+850
Nicolas Raskin MF
Now likely dropping to the bench
+1300
Nathan Ngoy · Brandon Mechele CB
Set-piece aerial options
+2200
Timothy Castagne RB
Longest price on the board
+2700
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
The tournament's most consistent Spanish finisher, and clearly ahead of Yamal in terms of current form. The clearest anchor play on this entire board.
Verdict · Confirmed +120, board favorite · 2 units
Backed by tournament-leading form.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Still A Real Threat
Lamine Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer
Second-shortest despite a quiet tournament
+145
$10→$24.50
Still the market's second choice despite just 1 goal in 5 games, a reflection of his sheer individual ceiling. A quarterfinal is exactly the stage where a talent like his tends to show up.
Verdict · Confirmed +145, high-ceiling second option · 1 unit
Due for a breakout moment on the big stage.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Belgium's Real Top Play
Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored off the bench in 3 straight games
+280
$10→$38
Priced shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere despite an expected bench role — a genuine reflection of how impactful he's been coming off the bench, and a knockout-stage introduction against a tiring Spanish defense is a real scenario.
Verdict · Confirmed +280, Belgium's actual top play · 1 unit
If you want exposure to Belgium's starting striker rather than betting on a substitute's window, De Ketelaere's brace last time out and confirmed starting role make him the cleaner play.
Verdict · Confirmed +430, a full-match alternative · Small stake only
In red-hot recent form.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Spain vs Belgium · Today 3PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal
Board favorite, in-form · 2 units
+120
⭐⭐ Lamine Yamal
High-ceiling second option · 1 unit
+145
⭐⭐ Romelu Lukaku
Belgium's real top play · 1 unit
+280
⭐ Charles De Ketelaere
Confirmed starter alternative · Small stake only
+430
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime (+120) + Lamine Yamal Anytime (+145) — as separate singles
Spain's two most talented individual attackers against a Belgium defense down a key midfielder.
Cross-Match Combo
Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime (+120) + Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+280) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +120 · Lamine Yamal +145 · Ferran Torres +170 · Nico Williams +210 · Mikel Merino +250 · Dani Olmo +260 · Romelu Lukaku +280 · Alex Baena +280 · Fabian Ruiz +410 · Charles De Ketelaere +430 · Kevin De Bruyne +450 · Dodi Lukebakio +500 · Leandro Trossard +500 · Jeremy Doku +550 · Hans Vanaken +600 · Rodri +700 · Youri Tielemans +700 · Pedri +700 · Pedro Porro +800 · Maxim De Cuyper +850 · Marc Cucurella +1000 · Nicolas Raskin +1300 · Pau Cubarsi +1300 · Aymeric Laporte +1300 · Nathan Ngoy +2200 · Brandon Mechele +2200 · Timothy Castagne +2700 · Spain To Advance -355 / Belgium +270 · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Doku vs Lukebakio remains unresolved for the final wing spot · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best anytime goalscorer bets today for Spain vs Belgium. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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