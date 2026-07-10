Spain vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks, Predictions & Best Bets Today World Cup

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · OYARZABAL +120 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S FAVORITE, SPAIN'S LEADING SCORER WITH 4 TOURNAMENT GOALS · YAMAL +145 RIGHT BEHIND DESPITE JUST 1 GOAL IN 5 GAMES THIS TOURNAMENT · LUKAKU'S +280 IS SHORTER THAN CONFIRMED STARTER DE KETELAERE'S +430, REFLECTING HIS 3-STRAIGHT-GAME SCORING STREAK OFF THE BENCH · FULL BOARD DOWN TO CASTAGNE +2700

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium · FOX Spain -355 to advance · Spain hasn't conceded a goal all tournament → SF vs FRA/MAR

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Zeno Debast remains out for Belgium, and the Doku-vs-Lukebakio battle for the final wing spot is still genuinely unresolved.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 27 players deep, and it's led by Mikel Oyarzabal at +120 — Spain's leading scorer this tournament with 4 goals, and the clear standout on a board otherwise crowded with talent. Lamine Yamal sits right behind at +145 despite a genuinely quiet tournament by his own standards (just 1 goal in 5 games), a reflection of how much residual respect the market still holds for his ceiling even in a down stretch.

On Belgium's side, the most interesting name isn't the confirmed starter. Charles De Ketelaere (+430) is expected to lead the line after his brace against the USA, but Romelu Lukaku's +280 is shorter — a direct reflection of his scoring streak off the bench in three consecutive matches. Kevin De Bruyne, confirmed returning to the XI, sits at +450, while Leandro Trossard and Dodi Lukebakio (both +500) round out Belgium's next tier.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇪🇸 Spain Scorers Unbeaten, 0 goals conceded all tournament Mikel Oyarzabal FW Spain's leading scorer, board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +120 Lamine Yamal FW Just 1 goal in 5 games, "growing into" the tournament +145 Ferran Torres FW Impact option, priced ahead of Nico Williams +170 Nico Williams FW Explosive wide impact option +210 Mikel Merino MF Scored the stoppage-time winner vs Portugal +250 Dani Olmo MF Barcelona teammate and mentor to Yamal +260 Alex Baena FW Also Spain's busiest set-piece taker +280 Fabián Ruiz MF Midfield rotation option +410 Rodri · Pedri MF Deep-lying midfield options +700 Pedro Porro RB Attacking full-back option +800 Marc Cucurella LB Overlapping full-back option +1000 Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte CB Set-piece aerial options +1300 🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers 13 goals scored across their last 5 matches Romelu Lukaku FW · Likely bench role Scored off the bench in 3 straight games · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY +280 Charles De Ketelaere ST · Confirmed starter Scored a brace vs USA +430 Kevin De Bruyne AM · Confirmed returning Rested vs USA, back for the biggest test +450 Dodi Lukebakio · Leandro Trossard FW Battling for the final wing spot +500 Jeremy Doku FW Explosive wide dribbler, genuine starting doubt +550 Hans Vanaken MF · Confirmed starter Confirmed over Raskin in the double pivot +600 Youri Tielemans MF · Captain Dropping deeper following the midfield reshuffle +700 Maxim De Cuyper LB Overlapping full-back option +850 Nicolas Raskin MF Now likely dropping to the bench +1300 Nathan Ngoy · Brandon Mechele CB Set-piece aerial options +2200 Timothy Castagne RB Longest price on the board +2700 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Board's Actual Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Spain's leading scorer, 4 tournament goals +120 $10→$22 The tournament's most consistent Spanish finisher, and clearly ahead of Yamal in terms of current form. The clearest anchor play on this entire board. Verdict · Confirmed +120, board favorite · 2 units Backed by tournament-leading form. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Still A Real Threat Lamine Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer Second-shortest despite a quiet tournament +145 $10→$24.50 Still the market's second choice despite just 1 goal in 5 games, a reflection of his sheer individual ceiling. A quarterfinal is exactly the stage where a talent like his tends to show up. Verdict · Confirmed +145, high-ceiling second option · 1 unit Due for a breakout moment on the big stage. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Belgium's Real Top Play Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer Scored off the bench in 3 straight games +280 $10→$38 Priced shorter than confirmed starter De Ketelaere despite an expected bench role — a genuine reflection of how impactful he's been coming off the bench, and a knockout-stage introduction against a tiring Spanish defense is a real scenario. Verdict · Confirmed +280, Belgium's actual top play · 1 unit A super-sub with real proven impact. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Confirmed Starter Charles De Ketelaere — Anytime Goalscorer Full 90 minutes vs Lukaku's limited window +430 $10→$53 If you want exposure to Belgium's starting striker rather than betting on a substitute's window, De Ketelaere's brace last time out and confirmed starting role make him the cleaner play. Verdict · Confirmed +430, a full-match alternative · Small stake only In red-hot recent form.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Spain vs Belgium · Today 3PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal Board favorite, in-form · 2 units +120 ⭐⭐ Lamine Yamal High-ceiling second option · 1 unit +145 ⭐⭐ Romelu Lukaku Belgium's real top play · 1 unit +280 ⭐ Charles De Ketelaere Confirmed starter alternative · Small stake only +430

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime (+120) + Lamine Yamal Anytime (+145) — as separate singles Spain's two most talented individual attackers against a Belgium defense down a key midfielder. Cross-Match Combo Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime (+120) + Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+280) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Belgium Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Oyarzabal +120 · Yamal +145 · Lukaku +280

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +120 · Lamine Yamal +145 · Ferran Torres +170 · Nico Williams +210 · Mikel Merino +250 · Dani Olmo +260 · Romelu Lukaku +280 · Alex Baena +280 · Fabian Ruiz +410 · Charles De Ketelaere +430 · Kevin De Bruyne +450 · Dodi Lukebakio +500 · Leandro Trossard +500 · Jeremy Doku +550 · Hans Vanaken +600 · Rodri +700 · Youri Tielemans +700 · Pedri +700 · Pedro Porro +800 · Maxim De Cuyper +850 · Marc Cucurella +1000 · Nicolas Raskin +1300 · Pau Cubarsi +1300 · Aymeric Laporte +1300 · Nathan Ngoy +2200 · Brandon Mechele +2200 · Timothy Castagne +2700 · Spain To Advance -355 / Belgium +270 · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Doku vs Lukebakio remains unresolved for the final wing spot · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER