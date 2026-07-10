Norway vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup
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Norway vs England: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal · Haaland vs Kane · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This is the tie nobody circled when the bracket was drawn. Norway — a nation of 5.4 million appearing at their first World Cup since 1998 — have reached their first-ever quarterfinal in tournament history after producing arguably the biggest shock of the entire competition: a 2-1 win over five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16, capped by an Erling Haaland brace in the final 11 minutes (a 79th-minute header and a 90th-minute thunderbolt). Haaland has now scored 7 goals in five matches, tied with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race. If he scores tomorrow, he becomes the first European to score in his first five World Cup games since Germany's Gerd Müller in 1970.
England arrive off the back of arguably their most dramatic win of the tournament — a 3-2 victory over co-host Mexico at the Azteca in which they played more than 36 minutes with 10 men after a red card, with Jude Bellingham scoring a brace and Harry Kane converting a crucial penalty. That's now five consecutive quarterfinal appearances at major tournaments for the Three Lions, though history carries a warning: England have lost 5 of their last 6 World Cup knockout matches against European opposition, and their last semifinal appearance was 2018.
The individual matchup driving most of the buildup is Haaland against Kane — two of the tournament's most lethal strikers, both operating at a rate that's rewritten record books all summer. Norway's own scoring hasn't been a one-man show either: they've produced 21 goals across five matches, with Martin Ødegaard's creativity feeding Haaland into space consistently. England's defense, by contrast, has been genuinely leaky — just 2 clean sheets in 5 games, conceding 5 goals — which is exactly the profile that's fueling expectations of an open, high-scoring shootout.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
England's right-back situation is the single biggest tactical variable — whoever plays there (Spence or Konsa) offers far less forward thrust than the suspended Quansah did against Mexico, which could funnel England's attacking width more heavily onto Saka's side.
Norway's route to a shock hinges on Nusa exploiting exactly that weakened right side with pace and directness, while Ødegaard looks to consistently release Haaland in behind a high England defensive line.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Norway +310 / Draw +260 / England -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Norway +270 / Draw +260 / England -125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Norway +172 / England -215 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -105, Haaland +120, Bellingham +250, Rashford +260, Gordon +280, Madueke +300, Saka +310, Sorloth +350 · To Score or Assist: Kane -145, Haaland -105, Rashford +110, Gordon +125, Madueke +120, Bellingham +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -600, Kane -550, Bellingham -240, Rashford -185, Madueke -165, Gordon -160 · First Goalscorer: Kane +330, Haaland +430, Bellingham +750, Rashford +850, No Goalscorer +1500 · Correct Score: Norway 1-0 +1300, Draw 0-0 +1400, England 0-1 +750, Norway 2-0 +2500, Draw 1-1 +600, England 0-2 +950, Norway 2-1 +1200, Draw 2-2 +1100, England 1-2 +700, Norway 3-0 +5500 · BTTS Yes -172 / No +134 · O/U 1.5: -470 / +340 · O/U 2.5: -142 / +116 · O/U 3.5: +180 / -225 · Jarell Quansah suspended for England · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament with a broken wrist · Reece James still not fit to train · Marc Guehi a doubt with a hamstring strain · David Moller Wolfe a fitness concern for Norway · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tomorrow, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Predictions and best bets for Norway vs England tomorrow. Haaland vs Kane in the World Cup quarterfinal match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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