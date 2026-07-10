Norway vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup

⚡ KEY LINES: ENG -115 ML (90 MIN) · -215 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -172 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -142 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +600 · KANE ANYTIME -105, HAALAND +120 — THE TWO SHORTEST PRICES ON THE ENTIRE BOARD · JARELL QUANSAH SUSPENDED FOR ENGLAND · JORDAN HENDERSON OUT FOR THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT WITH A BROKEN WRIST · NORWAY'S FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP QUARTERFINAL

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Tomorrow · 5:00 PM ET · Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX 🇳🇴 Norway vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Norway Just Stunned Brazil Haaland 7 Goals, Kane 6, Golden Boot Race FD Moneyline (90 min) ENG -115 NOR +310 · Draw +260 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ENG -215 · NOR +172 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -172 O2.5 -142 U1.5 -470 O3.5 +180

Bracket Path Winner plays the Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal → SF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the tie nobody circled when the bracket was drawn. Norway — a nation of 5.4 million appearing at their first World Cup since 1998 — have reached their first-ever quarterfinal in tournament history after producing arguably the biggest shock of the entire competition: a 2-1 win over five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16, capped by an Erling Haaland brace in the final 11 minutes (a 79th-minute header and a 90th-minute thunderbolt). Haaland has now scored 7 goals in five matches, tied with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race. If he scores tomorrow, he becomes the first European to score in his first five World Cup games since Germany's Gerd Müller in 1970.

England arrive off the back of arguably their most dramatic win of the tournament — a 3-2 victory over co-host Mexico at the Azteca in which they played more than 36 minutes with 10 men after a red card, with Jude Bellingham scoring a brace and Harry Kane converting a crucial penalty. That's now five consecutive quarterfinal appearances at major tournaments for the Three Lions, though history carries a warning: England have lost 5 of their last 6 World Cup knockout matches against European opposition, and their last semifinal appearance was 2018.

The individual matchup driving most of the buildup is Haaland against Kane — two of the tournament's most lethal strikers, both operating at a rate that's rewritten record books all summer. Norway's own scoring hasn't been a one-man show either: they've produced 21 goals across five matches, with Martin Ødegaard's creativity feeding Haaland into space consistently. England's defense, by contrast, has been genuinely leaky — just 2 clean sheets in 5 games, conceding 5 goals — which is exactly the profile that's fueling expectations of an open, high-scoring shootout.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇳🇴 Norway ✅ Erling Haaland — 7 goals, co-leading the Golden Boot race ⚠️ David Møller Wolfe — forced off vs Brazil, fitness monitored ✅ Martin Ødegaard — Norway's creative engine, fully fit ✅ No other issues reported 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ❌ Jarell Quansah — suspended (red card ban) ❌ Jordan Henderson — out for the tournament, broken wrist ⚠️ Reece James — still not fit to train, hamstring ⚠️ Marc Guéhi — slight hamstring strain, being assessed

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇳🇴 Norway · 4-3-3 GK Ørjan Nyland DEF Julian Ryerson · Kristoffer Ajer · Torbjørn Heggem · David Møller Wolfe ⚠️ MID Patrick Berg · Sander Berge · Martin Ødegaard ATT Alexander Sørloth · Erling Haaland ⭐ · Antonio Nusa Marcus Pedersen a genuine alternate if Møller Wolfe isn't fit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Djed Spence/Ezri Konsa ⚠️ · John Stones/Marc Guéhi ⚠️ · Nico O'Reilly MID Declan Rice · Elliot Anderson ATT Bukayo Saka/Noni Madueke ⚠️ · Jude Bellingham ⭐ · Anthony Gordon LONE ST Harry Kane ⭐ (captain) Genuine back-line reshuffle with Quansah suspended, James unfit, Guéhi a doubt

🎯 Tactical Preview England's right-back situation is the single biggest tactical variable — whoever plays there (Spence or Konsa) offers far less forward thrust than the suspended Quansah did against Mexico, which could funnel England's attacking width more heavily onto Saka's side. Norway's route to a shock hinges on Nusa exploiting exactly that weakened right side with pace and directness, while Ødegaard looks to consistently release Haaland in behind a high England defensive line.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Tournament Context · Golden Boot Race · Form Golden Boot race (Haaland / Kane) 7 goals / 6 goals Norway's best-ever prior WC finish Round of 16 (1938, 1998) England's clean sheets this tournament Just 2 of 5, a genuine weak point England's record in last 6 WC knockouts vs Europe Lost 5 of 6 Norway goals scored this tournament 21 across 5 matches

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play England To Advance Backed by superior squad depth and the individual quality of Kane and Bellingham, even accounting for a shaky defense · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -215 $21.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Near even money against a Norway defense that's conceded in every single match this tournament -105 $10.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Both Attacks Are Genuinely Explosive Both Teams to Score — Yes Norway has both scored and conceded in every match this tournament, and England's own leaky defense makes a shutout on either side genuinely unlikely -172 $17.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Elite Strikers On The Pitch Over 2.5 Total Goals Every Norway match has cleared this line this tournament, and Haaland and Kane carry 13 combined tournament goals between them -142 $14.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The BTTS-Consistent Value Leg Correct Score — England to Win 2-1 Ties together the England win, Both Teams to Score Yes, and Over 2.5 reads into a single small-stake ticket +700 $10→$80

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel England to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Harry Kane anytime goal Builds on England's favorite status, both sides' proven attacking upside, and Kane's near-even odds against a leaky Norwegian defense. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Norway vs England · World Cup QF · Tomorrow England 2–1 Norway Haaland gets his moment against a shaky England back line, but the individual quality of Kane and Bellingham — and England's greater overall depth — proves just enough in an open, high-scoring quarterfinal. Confidence MEDIUM Haaland's ability to win a match single-handedly can never be discounted, and Norway's giant-killing run against Brazil proves they belong on this stage. But England's deeper squad, the calmer heads of Rice and Bellingham, and their sheer knockout-stage experience should be enough to see them through in what should be a genuinely entertaining, back-and-forth contest.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Norway vs England · Tomorrow · 5PM ET · FOX Bet Norway vs England on FanDuel Kane anytime -105 · BTTS Yes -172 · England to advance -215

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Norway +310 / Draw +260 / England -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Norway +270 / Draw +260 / England -125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Norway +172 / England -215 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -105, Haaland +120, Bellingham +250, Rashford +260, Gordon +280, Madueke +300, Saka +310, Sorloth +350 · To Score or Assist: Kane -145, Haaland -105, Rashford +110, Gordon +125, Madueke +120, Bellingham +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -600, Kane -550, Bellingham -240, Rashford -185, Madueke -165, Gordon -160 · First Goalscorer: Kane +330, Haaland +430, Bellingham +750, Rashford +850, No Goalscorer +1500 · Correct Score: Norway 1-0 +1300, Draw 0-0 +1400, England 0-1 +750, Norway 2-0 +2500, Draw 1-1 +600, England 0-2 +950, Norway 2-1 +1200, Draw 2-2 +1100, England 1-2 +700, Norway 3-0 +5500 · BTTS Yes -172 / No +134 · O/U 1.5: -470 / +340 · O/U 2.5: -142 / +116 · O/U 3.5: +180 / -225 · Jarell Quansah suspended for England · Jordan Henderson out for the tournament with a broken wrist · Reece James still not fit to train · Marc Guehi a doubt with a hamstring strain · David Moller Wolfe a fitness concern for Norway · Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tomorrow, Saturday July 11, kickoff 5:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER