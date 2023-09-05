FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Northwestern Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:08 AM

The currently unranked Northwestern Wildcats are 3-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Northwestern 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ RutgersSeptember 3L 24-7Scarlet Knights (-5.5)38.5
2UTEPSeptember 9W 38-7Wildcats (-0.5)40.5
3@ DukeSeptember 16L 38-14Blue Devils (-17.5)48.5
4MinnesotaSeptember 23W 37-34Golden Gophers (-10.5)39.5
5Penn StateSeptember 30L 41-13Nittany Lions (-26.5)47.5
6HowardOctober 7W 23-20--
8@ NebraskaOctober 21---
View Full Table

Northwestern Last Game

The Wildcats, in their most recent outing, defeated the Howard Bison 23-20. Against the Bison, Brendan Sullivan led the Wildcats with 131 yards on 13-of-18 passing (72.2%) for two TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Cam Porter ran for 78 yards on 18 carries (4.3 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Cam Johnson had 55 yards on four catches (13.8 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Northwestern Betting Insights

  • Northwestern has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
