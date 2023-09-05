2023 Northwestern Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:08 AM

The currently unranked Northwestern Wildcats are 3-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Northwestern 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Rutgers September 3 L 24-7 Scarlet Knights (-5.5) 38.5 2 UTEP September 9 W 38-7 Wildcats (-0.5) 40.5 3 @ Duke September 16 L 38-14 Blue Devils (-17.5) 48.5 4 Minnesota September 23 W 37-34 Golden Gophers (-10.5) 39.5 5 Penn State September 30 L 41-13 Nittany Lions (-26.5) 47.5 6 Howard October 7 W 23-20 - - 8 @ Nebraska October 21 - - - View Full Table

Northwestern Last Game

The Wildcats, in their most recent outing, defeated the Howard Bison 23-20. Against the Bison, Brendan Sullivan led the Wildcats with 131 yards on 13-of-18 passing (72.2%) for two TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Cam Porter ran for 78 yards on 18 carries (4.3 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Cam Johnson had 55 yards on four catches (13.8 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Northwestern Betting Insights

Northwestern has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

