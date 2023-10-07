Northern Illinois vs Akron Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Northern Illinois Huskies versus the Akron Zips is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Northern Illinois vs Akron Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-194) | Akron: (+160)

Northern Illinois: (-194) | Akron: (+160) Spread: Northern Illinois: -4.5 (-110) | Akron: +4.5 (-110)

Northern Illinois: -4.5 (-110) | Akron: +4.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northern Illinois vs Akron Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Northern Illinois has played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Akron has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Akron has two wins ATS (2-1).

One Akron game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

Northern Illinois vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Zips win (50.5%)

Northern Illinois vs Akron Point Spread

Northern Illinois is favored by 4.5 points over Akron. Northern Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, with Akron being -110.

Northern Illinois vs Akron Over/Under

The Northern Illinois-Akron game on October 7 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Northern Illinois vs Akron Moneyline

The Northern Illinois vs Akron moneyline has Northern Illinois as a -194 favorite, while Akron is a +160 underdog.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Northern Illinois 19.2 118 26 79 50.9 3 5 Akron 17 124 24.4 70 51.0 2 5

Bet $5 on Huskies vs. Zips and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Northern Illinois vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.