Northern Colorado vs Montana State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 1 seed Northern Colorado Bears (24-8, 15-3 Big Sky) will hit the court in the Big Sky tournament against the No. 5 seed Montana State Bobcats (15-17, 9-9 Big Sky), Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPNU.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado win (66.8%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Northern Colorado-Montana State spread (Northern Colorado -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Colorado has compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Montana State is 13-18-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Northern Colorado (9-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Montana State (2-5) does as the underdog (28.6%).

The Bears have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered nine times in 15 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bobcats have a better winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.294, 5-12-0).

Northern Colorado's record against the spread in conference action is 11-7-0.

Montana State is 7-12-0 against the spread in Big Sky action this season.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Colorado has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Bears have come away with a win 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 or shorter on the moneyline.

Montana State has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of 11 times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Bobcats have played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer without a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Colorado has a 63.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Colorado outscores opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 81.1 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 72.7 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball) and has a +268 scoring differential overall.

Northern Colorado's leading scorer, Isaiah Hawthorne, ranks 77th in the nation averaging 17.8 points per game.

Montana State has a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. It is putting up 72.2 points per game, 229th in college basketball, and is allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball.

Brandon Walker's 14.7 points per game leads Montana State and ranks 297th in the nation.

The Bears pull down 31.7 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Langston Reynolds averages 5.8 rebounds per game (ranking 367th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

The 29.0 rebounds per game the Bobcats accumulate rank 326th in college basketball, 3.0 fewer than the 32.0 their opponents record.

Walker leads the Bobcats with 4.9 rebounds per game (654th in college basketball).

Northern Colorado averages 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in college basketball), and gives up 95.8 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball).

The Bobcats' 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 121st in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 210th in college basketball.

