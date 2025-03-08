Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 7 seed Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky) and the No. 8 seed Eastern Washington Eagles (10-21, 6-12 Big Sky) play in the Big Sky tournament Saturday at Idaho Central Arena, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Arizona win (63.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Northern Arizona-Eastern Washington spread (Northern Arizona -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points).

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Arizona has put together a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Eastern Washington has covered seven times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

Northern Arizona covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Eastern Washington covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (23.5%).

The Lumberjacks have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-6-0) than they do in away games (8-7-0).

The Eagles' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .250. They are 3-9-0 ATS on their home court and 4-12-0 on the road.

Northern Arizona is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Eastern Washington is 4-14-0 against the spread in Big Sky action this year.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

The Lumberjacks have a mark of 5-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -166 or better on the moneyline.

Eastern Washington has put together a 4-18 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.2% of those games).

The Eagles are 1-14 (winning just 6.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

Northern Arizona has an implied victory probability of 62.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Arizona is outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +149 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (107th in college basketball) and gives up 71.7 per outing (173rd in college basketball).

Trenton McLaughlin's team-leading 22 points per game ranks second in the nation.

Eastern Washington has a -119 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 71.9 points per game, 238th in college basketball, and is giving up 75.8 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball.

Andrew Cook leads Eastern Washington, putting up 16 points per game (186th in college basketball).

The Lumberjacks are 61st in the nation at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Carson Towt paces the team with 12.4 rebounds per game (first in college basketball action).

The Eagles lose the rebound battle by three boards on average. They collect 27.5 rebounds per game, 349th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.5.

Emmett Marquardt leads the team with 4.4 rebounds per game (828th in college basketball).

Northern Arizona's 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 76th in college basketball, and the 94.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 196th in college basketball.

The Eagles rank 209th in college basketball with 94.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 333rd defensively with 99.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

