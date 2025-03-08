Northeastern vs Hampton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 7 seed Northeastern Huskies (17-14, 9-9 CAA) and the No. 10 seed Hampton Pirates (16-15, 8-10 CAA) meet in the CAA tournament Saturday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Northeastern vs. Hampton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

6 p.m. ET TV channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Northeastern vs. Hampton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hampton win (51%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Northeastern (-1.5) versus Hampton on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 136.5 points for this game.

Northeastern vs. Hampton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northeastern has compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hampton has put together an 18-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Northeastern (8-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Hampton (15-7) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (68.2%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-6-0) than they have in road tilts (7-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Pirates have a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Northeastern is 8-10-0 this year.

Against the spread in CAA play, Hampton is 11-7-0 this season.

Northeastern vs. Hampton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northeastern has come away with 13 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Huskies have won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

Hampton has won 36.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (8-14).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Pirates have a record of 8-14 (36.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northeastern has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Northeastern vs. Hampton Head-to-Head Comparison

Northeastern averages 70.3 points per game (277th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per outing (104th in college basketball). It has a +19 scoring differential overall.

Rashad King's 18.4 points per game lead Northeastern and rank 60th in the nation.

Hampton is outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.8 points per game (214th in college basketball) and gives up 69.8 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Noah Farrakhan is ranked 403rd in college basketball with a team-high 13.8 points per game.

The Huskies average 30.7 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Harold Woods tops the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball action).

The Pirates win the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are pulling down 33.3 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1.

Kyrese Mullen tops the Pirates with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball).

Northeastern records 92.6 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball), while allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions (142nd in college basketball).

The Pirates average 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (178th in college basketball), and give up 92.0 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

