North Texas vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the UAB Blazers.

North Texas vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-1250) | UAB: (+740)

North Texas: (-1250) | UAB: (+740) Spread: North Texas: -18.5 (-110) | UAB: +18.5 (-110)

North Texas: -18.5 (-110) | UAB: +18.5 (-110) Total: 69.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs UAB Betting Trends

North Texas has seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.

North Texas has covered every time (2-0) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this season.

North Texas has played nine games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

UAB has three wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

As 18.5-point underdogs or more, UAB is 3-0 against the spread.

This season, five of UAB's nine games have gone over the point total.

North Texas vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (93.6%)

North Texas vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is a 18.5-point underdog against North Texas. UAB is -110 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -110.

North Texas vs UAB Over/Under

An over/under of 69.5 has been set for North Texas-UAB on Nov. 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

North Texas vs UAB Moneyline

The North Texas vs UAB moneyline has North Texas as a -1250 favorite, while UAB is a +740 underdog.

North Texas vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 44.4 3 24.1 63 61.3 9 UAB 27.1 77 37.1 130 59.7 9

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

