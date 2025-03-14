North Texas vs Tulsa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed North Texas Mean Green (23-7, 14-4 AAC) square off against the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-19, 6-12 AAC) in the AAC tournament Friday at Dickies Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Texas vs. Tulsa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

North Texas vs. Tulsa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Texas win (90.2%)

If you are planning on making a wager on North Texas-Tulsa outing (in which North Texas is a 13.5-point favorite and the total is set at 125.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

North Texas vs. Tulsa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Texas has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tulsa has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas and Tulsa cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Friday's line (Mean Green as favorites by 13.5 or more and Golden Hurricane as underdogs by 13.5 or more).

The Mean Green have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 14 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 12 games on the road.

The Golden Hurricane's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (5-10-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, North Texas is 9-9-0 this season.

Tulsa is 11-8-0 against the spread in AAC games this season.

North Texas vs. Tulsa: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Texas has come away with 18 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Mean Green have been listed as a favorite of -1449 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Tulsa has won 27.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-13).

The Golden Hurricane have played as a moneyline underdog of +810 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

North Texas has an implied victory probability of 93.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Texas vs. Tulsa Head-to-Head Comparison

North Texas outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 68.2 per game to rank 316th in college basketball while giving up 59.5 per contest to rank third in college basketball) and has a +261 scoring differential overall.

Atin Wright ranks 262nd in college basketball with a team-high 15.0 points per game.

Tulsa puts up 71.7 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per contest (227th in college basketball). It has a -60 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Dwon Odom is ranked 433rd in the country with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

The Mean Green come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are collecting 29.4 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8 per contest.

Moulaye Sissoko paces the Mean Green with 6.5 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball play).

The Golden Hurricane average 32.4 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball), compared to the 33.3 of their opponents.

Ian Smikle leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (448th in college basketball).

North Texas' 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 65th in college basketball, and the 87.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 51st in college basketball.

The Golden Hurricane average 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (260th in college basketball), and allow 95.2 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball).

