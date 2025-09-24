North Texas vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the North Texas Mean Green facing the South Alabama Jaguars.

North Texas vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-450) | South Alabama: (+340)

North Texas: (-450) | South Alabama: (+340) Spread: North Texas: -12.5 (-108) | South Alabama: +12.5 (-112)

North Texas: -12.5 (-108) | South Alabama: +12.5 (-112) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

North Texas vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 3-1-0 this year.

North Texas has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

North Texas has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

South Alabama has won twice against the spread this year.

South Alabama is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this year.

South Alabama has played four games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

North Texas vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mean Green win (53.5%)

North Texas vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is the underdog by 12.5 points against North Texas. South Alabama is -108 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -112.

North Texas vs South Alabama Over/Under

The North Texas-South Alabama matchup on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 62.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

North Texas vs South Alabama Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Alabama-North Texas, South Alabama is the underdog at +340, and North Texas is -450.

North Texas vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 47.0 7 19.5 56 57.0 4 South Alabama 26.0 79 30.8 122 52.3 4

North Texas vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Stadium: DATCU Stadium

