North Texas vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the Navy Midshipmen.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

North Texas vs Navy Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: North Texas: (-240) | Navy: (+198)

North Texas: (-240) | Navy: (+198) Spread: North Texas: -6.5 (-115) | Navy: +6.5 (-105)

North Texas: -6.5 (-115) | Navy: +6.5 (-105) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Navy Betting Trends

North Texas has covered the spread six times in eight games.

Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, North Texas is 3-1.

This season, six of North Texas' eight games have hit the over.

Navy has won twice against the spread this season.

This year, six of Navy's seven games have hit the over.

North Texas vs Navy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Midshipmen win (51.5%)

North Texas vs Navy Point Spread

Navy is the underdog by 6.5 points against North Texas. Navy is -115 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -105.

North Texas vs Navy Over/Under

A combined point total of 65.5 has been set for North Texas-Navy on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

North Texas vs Navy Moneyline

North Texas is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Navy is a +198 underdog.

North Texas vs. Navy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 46.1 1 25.0 82 60.6 8 Navy 37.3 34 23.0 43 53.6 7

North Texas vs. Navy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Stadium: DATCU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth North Texas vs. Navy analysis on FanDuel Research.