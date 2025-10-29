North Texas vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the Navy Midshipmen.
North Texas vs Navy Odds & Spread
North Texas vs Navy Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: North Texas: (-240) | Navy: (+198)
- Moneyline: North Texas: (-240) | Navy: (+198)
- Spread: North Texas: -6.5 (-115) | Navy: +6.5 (-105)
- Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
North Texas vs Navy Betting Trends
- North Texas has covered the spread six times in eight games.
- Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, North Texas is 3-1.
- This season, six of North Texas' eight games have hit the over.
- Navy has won twice against the spread this season.
- This year, six of Navy's seven games have hit the over.
North Texas vs Navy Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Midshipmen win (51.5%)
North Texas vs Navy Point Spread
Navy is the underdog by 6.5 points against North Texas. Navy is -115 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -105.
North Texas vs Navy Over/Under
A combined point total of 65.5 has been set for North Texas-Navy on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
North Texas vs Navy Moneyline
North Texas is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Navy is a +198 underdog.
North Texas vs. Navy Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|North Texas
|46.1
|1
|25.0
|82
|60.6
|8
|Navy
|37.3
|34
|23.0
|43
|53.6
|7
North Texas vs. Navy Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Denton, Texas
- Stadium: DATCU Stadium
Check out even more in-depth North Texas vs. Navy analysis on FanDuel Research.