North Dakota State vs South Dakota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 4 seed North Dakota State Bison (21-10, 10-6 Summit League) will play the No. 5 seed South Dakota Coyotes (18-13, 9-7 Summit League) in the Summit League tournament Friday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Dakota State win (63.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends for North Dakota State (-2.5) versus South Dakota on Friday. The over/under has been set at 164.5 points for this game.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Dakota State has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Dakota has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Dakota State (7-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (41.2%) than South Dakota (6-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Bison have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered three times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered nine times in 14 games on the road.

The Coyotes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .400 (6-9-0).

North Dakota State has beaten the spread five times in 16 conference games.

South Dakota has beaten the spread nine times in 16 Summit League games.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Dakota State has been victorious in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bison have a win-loss record of 12-5 when favored by -137 or better by sportsbooks this year.

South Dakota has gone 3-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.4% of those games).

The Coyotes are 2-10 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

North Dakota State has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

North Dakota State outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 81.0 per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while giving up 74.2 per outing to rank 251st in college basketball) and has a +210 scoring differential overall.

Jacksen Moni is ninth in the country with a team-high 20.6 points per game.

South Dakota's +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 83.2 per contest (361st in college basketball).

Chase Forte's 17.4 points per game paces South Dakota and ranks 87th in college basketball.

The 32.0 rebounds per game the Bison average rank 179th in the country, and are 1.8 more than the 30.2 their opponents collect per contest.

Noah Feddersen averages 6.0 rebounds per game (ranking 314th in college basketball) to lead the Bison.

The Coyotes come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are grabbing 32.5 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.7.

Paul Bruns paces the Coyotes with 4.6 rebounds per game (750th in college basketball).

North Dakota State averages 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in college basketball), and gives up 99.0 points per 100 possessions (323rd in college basketball).

The Coyotes rank 61st in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 312th defensively with 98.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

