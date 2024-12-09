North Carolina vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Fenway Bowl 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the UConn Huskies.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

North Carolina vs UConn Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-178) | UConn: (+146)

North Carolina: (-178) | UConn: (+146) Spread: North Carolina: -4.5 (-110) | UConn: +4.5 (-110)

North Carolina: -4.5 (-110) | UConn: +4.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Carolina vs UConn Betting Trends

North Carolina has three wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

North Carolina has yet to win ATS (0-4) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.

This season, five of North Carolina's 12 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, UConn is 7-5-0 this year.

UConn has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

UConn has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

North Carolina vs UConn Point Spread

UConn is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-110 odds), and North Carolina, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

North Carolina vs UConn Over/Under

The North Carolina-UConn game on Dec. 28 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

North Carolina vs UConn Moneyline

UConn is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -178 favorite.

North Carolina vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Carolina 32.3 37 28.2 91 54.9 12 UConn 32.3 37 23.8 55 48.8 12

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Stadium: Fenway Park

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth North Carolina vs. UConn analysis on FanDuel Research.