North Carolina vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in college football action on Saturday.

North Carolina vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-265) | Minnesota: (+215)

North Carolina: (-265) | Minnesota: (+215) Spread: North Carolina: -6.5 (-120) | Minnesota: +6.5 (-102)

North Carolina: -6.5 (-120) | Minnesota: +6.5 (-102) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Carolina vs Minnesota Betting Trends

North Carolina hasn won once against the spread this season.

North Carolina is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

North Carolina has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

Minnesota has no wins against the spread this year.

Minnesota and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

North Carolina vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (53.9%)

North Carolina vs Minnesota Point Spread

North Carolina is favored by 6.5 points versus Minnesota. North Carolina is -120 to cover the spread, while Minnesota is -102.

North Carolina vs Minnesota Over/Under

North Carolina versus Minnesota, on September 16, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

North Carolina vs Minnesota Moneyline

North Carolina is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +215 underdog.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Points Insights

The average implied total for the Tar Heels last season was 36.9 points, 7.9 more points than their implied total of 29 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, North Carolina scored more than 29 points nine times.

The 29.7-point average implied total last season for the Golden Gophers is 6.7 more points than the team's 23-point implied total in this matchup.

